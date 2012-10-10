NAIROBI, Oct 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan is expected to deliver the 2013 budget to parliament. Ministers agreed in August to increase spending by five percent but reduce the fiscal deficit in next year. KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills. The weighted average yield on the 6-month paper rose to 10.194 percent last week from 9.888 percent previously. GHANA - September inflation data due to be released. The West African oil, cocoa and gold producer has managed to keep inflation under 10 percent despite rapid economic growth, but worries persist that inflation could shoot higher if authorities fail to stem losses in the local cedi currency. MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to sell $45.5 million worth of a new benchmark 3-year Treasury bond carrying a coupon of 4.90 percent. BOTSWANA - Botswana's rate setting committee meets. The central bank has left its benchmark lending rate at 9.5 percent for the past year. Inflation data also due out. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Wednesday, with Japan's stocks sliding more than 1.5 percent to a two-month low, and the safe-haven dollar firmed on concerns that the corporate results season will reveal weaker earnings in the face of flagging global economic growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped near $114 on Wednesday after a jump of 2 percent the previous day, with a cloudy economic outlook offsetting fears about disruptions to Middle East oil supply as a conflict between Turkey and Syria escalated. SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES Some of South Africa's striking truckers have agreed to return to work on Wednesday, easing pressure on Africa's biggest economy where two weeks of labour unrest in the transport sector have hit supplies of fuel, cash and consumer goods. But disputes in the mining sector escalated after Gold One fired the majority of its 1,900 workers at its Ezulwini operation, paralysed since last week by a wildcat strike. Atlatsa Resources said it had also fired 2,161 miners for an illegal strike. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand firmed more than 1.4 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, on track for its first daily gain in five trading sessions, as investors responded to news that some of the thousands of striking truckers are returning to work. * South African stocks extended losses on Tuesday as a slightly firmer local currency helped reverse the gains made by so-called rand hedges like British American Tobacco . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's Diamond Bank rose the maximum 10 percent allowed on the bourse on Tuesday, after posting a pretax profit of 23.2 billion naira ($147.65 million) for the first nine months of the year, compared with a loss of 6.9 billion naira in the same period a year ago. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's attorney general said on Tuesday the country would not appeal an international ruling that handed the oil-rich Bakassi peninsula to its neighbour Cameroon ten years ago, despite calls from the Senate to re-open the dispute. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Tuesday and traders said it could firm in coming days on greenback inflows from tea exporters. KENYA POLITICS Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki on Tuesday blocked $110,000 end-of-term bonuses members of parliament awarded themselves after protests and a public outcry at a time when the state has raised taxes to plug a hole in its finances. DRCONGO CONFLICT Uganda is trying to broker direct peace talks between rebels who have seized parts of eastern Congo and the country's government, but Kinshasa officials so far have refused to negotiate, rebel and Ugandan government sources said on Tuesday. BOTSWANA ECONOMY Botswana's economy grew by 1.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of this year after rising by a similar margin in the first quarter, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday. COMOROS ECONOMY The economy of the Indian Ocean island of Comoros could grow by up to 3.5 percent next year if the government implements financial and fiscal reforms, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on