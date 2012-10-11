NAIROBI, Oct 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills. The yield on Kenya's 3-month paper rose to 8.439 pct last week from 8.093 pct previously. MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 500 million rupees. ZAMBIA - Treasury bills of all maturities to be auctioned. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand, particularly from China, and kept oil and other commodity prices under pressure. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude climbed toward $115 a barrel on Thursday as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked supply fears, keeping prices less than a dollar away from their highest in almost a month, although forecasts of lower demand capped gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand nudged higher versus the dollar on Wednesday on news some striking truckers were returning to work, but struggled to hold earlier session highs as investors worried that the labour unrest besetting the country is far from over.  *South African shares turned positive for the first time this week but Gold Fields and other bullion mining firms took a beating from a recovery in the local currency. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday presented a 4.92 trillion Nigerian naira ($31.3 billion) budget to parliament for 2013, but lawmakers disputed it, calling for a formula that would put less oil cash in the savings pot. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's share index climbed to a 20-month high to the cross 27,000 point threshold on Thursday, driven higher by gains in banking and commodities stocks. Shares in Diamond Bank rose 9.83 percent to 4.47 naira per share, their second day in a row of rising almost the maximum 10 percent allowed, boosted by strong earnings. * Nigeria's naira firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by dollar inflow from offshore investors buying local debt and waning demand for hard currency, traders said. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Wednesday as sales of the greenback by tea exporters and the central bank's actions to mop up liquidity offset demand for the U.S. currency from oil importers. Shares ended barely lower. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill rose to 10.307 percent at the auction on Wednesday from 10.194 percent last week, the central bank said. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual inflation dipped to 9.4 percent in September from 9.5 percent a month before as the harvest got underway and moderated food prices, the statistical office said on Wednesday. RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's year-on-year urban inflation rate fell to 5.63 percent in September from 5.81 percent a month earlier on easing food and energy prices, the statistics office said on Wednesday. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's year-on-year rate of inflation slowed to 19 percent in September from 20.2 percent a month earlier, helped by a slowdown in the rate of food price rises, official data showed on Wednesday. UGANDA BOND The weighted average yield on Uganda's five-year bond fell to 12.2 percent from 13.9 percent at an oversubscribed auction worth a 100 billion shillings ($38.83 million) on Wednesday. MAURITIUS BOND The weighted average yield on a three-year Mauritius Treasury bond rose to 4.75 percent at the auction on Wednesday, from 4.73 percent in the sale of a similar bond on September 12, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on