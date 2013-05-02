NAIROBI, May 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day,1821-day and 364-day treasury bills worth a total 11 billion shillings. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 450 million kwacha worth of 91-day,182-day,273-day and 364-day Treasury bills. RWANDA - World Bank holds a news conference to release a report on the Ease of Doing Business in East Africa. GLOBAL MARKETS Growing doubts over the health of global economies pushed Asian shares lower on Thursday, adding to investor caution before the European Central Bank meeting later in the day that could see interest rates cut to support growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil steadied near $100 a barrel on Thursday, holding close to two-week lows hit in the previous session, as growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies muddied the outlook for oil demand from the top two consumers. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks fell for a third straight trading session on Tuesday with platinum mining company Lonmin pushing the bourse lower due to production concerns at the world's number three producer of the white metal. The rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after data showing South Africa's trade deficit narrowed in March, though it faltered in early trade, briefly breaching the 9.0 level. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's foreign reserves rose to $48.84 billion by April 26, 0.59 percent up on the previous month, the latest figures from the central bank showed on Tuesday, as Africa's top energy producer booked more savings from its crude exports. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Nigeria looks set for its lowest crude oil exports in nearly four years in June, shipping lists showed on Tuesday, highlighting how badly theft from pipelines is affecting Africa's largest economy. Also, Britain's Heritage Oil is looking for further acquisitions in Nigeria, months after switching its main focus to the problematic Niger Delta region where performance of its field has to date been erratic. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Tuesday, with traders saying the currency could strengthen as tea exporters sell dollars, while market heavyweights lifted the main share index. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's year inflation rate edged up to 4.14 percent in the year to April from 4.11 percent a month earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, raising the likelihood the central bank would leave its key lending rate on hold next week. KENYA WAGES Kenya's new president announced a 14 percent increase in the minimum wage on Wednesday to help cushion the lowest earners from the high cost of living. KENYA REFINERY Kenya's sole refinery is seeking to raise $1.2 billion to expand its facilities and increase its crude handling capacity to 4 million tonnes of crude per year by 2018 from 1.6 million now, the refinery's manager said on Tuesday. UGANDA INFLATION Falling food prices slowed Uganda's headline inflation rate in the year to April but analysts still broadly expected the central bank to leave its key lending rate unchanged for a fifth straight month this week. UGANDA TELECOMS MTN's Uganda unit is considering buying rival local telecom firms following the agreed merger of the country's No.2 and No.3 operators, its chairman said on Wednesday. TANZANIA NATURAL GAS British gas firm BG Group said it will present the Tanzanian government with proposed locations for a huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the next few months, as the project moves ahead after another successful drilling test. MOZAMBIQUE NATURAL GAS Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is in talks to buy a stake in Mozambique offshore gas projects operated by Italy's Eni and Anadarko Petroleum Corp , its chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday. GHANA COCOA Ghana's cocoa purchases reached 626,285 tonnes by April 18 since the season started on Oct. 12, down 14 percent from the same period last year, data from industry regulator Cocobod showed on Tuesday. LIBERIA RESOURCE CONTRACTS Almost all the $8 billion worth of resource contracts signed by Liberia since 2009 have violated its laws, according to a draft audit report commissioned by the government, casting doubt on anti-graft and good governance efforts under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. ZAMBIA FUEL PRICES Zambia on Tuesday increased the price of fuel by more than 21 percent after removing a subsidy that it introduced to keep prices low, Energy Minister Yamfwa Mukanga said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on