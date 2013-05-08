NAIROBI, May 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *TANZANIA - Inflation data due to be released *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day T-bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose to their highest in nearly two years on Wednesday, as strong Chinese trade data added to positive sentiment already bolstered by record highs overnight for U.S. and German stocks. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil steadied above $104 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses after data from China showed crude imports by the world's No.2 consumer rose in April, although concerns over faltering global demand growth kept gains in check. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure this week on lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks broke a three-day rise on Tuesday, weighed down by share price drops at gold companies such as Gold Fields as investors nervously await economic data from top metals consumer China. South Africa's rand was back under pressure on Tuesday in a market increasingly seeing the chance of a domestic rate cut this year to boost growth and in line with cuts in developed markets. KENYA RATES Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 8.5 percent, resuming an easing path after pausing during the elections in March. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling, steady on Tuesday, is expected to weaken following the central bank's cut in its key lending rate which was announced after markets closed. KENYA ENERGY Kenya's Lake Turkana Wind Power project secured a $149.5 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Tuesday which officials expect to help speed full funding of one of Africa's largest wind projects. NIGER Niger has increased budgetary spending for 2013 by six percent in part to help cover the costs of a military deployment aimed at driving al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels out of its West African neighbour Mali. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius' annual average inflation rate was steady at 3.6 percent in April, the same level as it was in the year to March, the statistics office said on Tuesday. SOMALIA AID Somalia won international pledges of extra cash and military assistance on Tuesday at a major conference convened to help the East African country cope with the twin threats of Islamic militancy and piracy. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan's first oil export shipment since January 2012 has reached Sudan, state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, in the latest sign of a thaw between the longtime foes. SUDAN OIL Sudan looked set to receive $2 billion in oil pipeline fees from South Sudan by the end of 2014 and should prioritise overhauling its agricultural sector with the money, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on