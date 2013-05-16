The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day T-bills * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia to sell T-bills of all maturities GLOBAL MARKETS Some stock markets across Asia edged up on Thursday after solid growth data from Japan improved sentiment although Tokyo's Nikkei lagged, while worries about a prolonged recession in the euro zone kept the common currency under pressure. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Thursday as a sharper-than-expected drop in U.S. factory output muddied the outlook for demand, but a surprise drawdown in crude stockpiles in the world's top consumer helped stem the slide. GHANA EUROBOND Ghana plans a Eurobond worth up to $1 billion to refinance debt and fund infrastructure projects, its vice president said, adding to the list of developing countries tapping yield-hungry investors to bolster their economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand fell to a near two-month low against the dollar on Wednesday as a wildcat strike at platinum producer Lonmin entered its second day. * South African stocks rose for a third-straight session on Wednesday, led by industrials and retailers, while concerns over a fresh wave of violent strikes in the mining sector weighed on resource shares. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria launched a military campaign on Wednesday to flush Islamist militants out of their bases in remote border areas, after President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in the northeast. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday as strong demand from importers of fuel and other goods drained liquidity in the market, traders said.  KENYA MARKETS * Spritely growth and falling inflation should ensure strong demand and keen pricing for Kenya's long-awaited first Eurobond, planned for later this year, helping cut its overall debt costs, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. * Shares in Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom closed 3.5 percent higher on huge volumes on Wednesday, helping snap a three-day losing streak on the Nairobi bourse. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda's low inflation and signs the economy is gaining momentum are boosting business confidence, and growth could reach 6-7 percent in the medium term despite the loss of foreign aid, the IMF said on Wednesday. EAST AFRICA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 9.980 percent on Wednesday from 10.279 percent last week, while the 364-day also fell to 11.153 from 11.780 percent at the previous sale. * The yield on Tanzanian ten-year Treasury bonds edged higher at auction on Wednesday to 15.28 percent from 14.27 percent at a previous auction in March. * The weighted average yield on Uganda's 91-day Treasury bills declined by nearly 200 basis points at an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday worth 100 billion shillings ($38.76 million) AFRICA INFLATION * Ghana's annual consumer price inflation in April rose to its highest level since June 2010 on the back of the depreciation of the cedi currency, Ghana's statistic office said on Wednesday. * Botswana's consumer inflation slowed to 7.2 percent year-on-year in April from 7.6 percent in March, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday. * Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed to 2.49 percent year-on-year in April from 2.76 percent in March, data from the national statistics agency Zimstats showed on Wednesday. * Burundi's inflation rate eased to 3.0 percent in the year to April from 5.9 percent in March, as the rise in housing, water and energy costs slowed, official figures showed on Wednesday. ZIMBABWE SABMILLER SABMiller's Zimbabwe unit reported a 36 percent rise in full-year earnings on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of premium lager and non-alcoholic beverages. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on