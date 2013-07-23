NAIROBI, July 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NIGERIA - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) due to announce rates decision after a two-day meeting. Analysts expect the central bank will hold rates at 12 pct. *BOTSWANA- Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14 day T-bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose to six-week highs on Tuesday, led by a rally in Chinese shares, while gold took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in more than a year. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures hovered above $108 on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar as investors waited for U.S. crude oil inventory data for further clues on the outlook for demand in the world's largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore investor demand for local debt. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand gained over one percent against the dollar in afternoon trade on Monday, buoyed by upbeat global sentiment on risk. South African stocks ended higher on Monday lifted by bullion producers such as AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold , which surged on gains by the precious metal. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira ended broadly flat against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market and at a central bank official window on Monday as available dollar supply matched demand, traders said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday as importers bought dollars to meet end-month payments for their supplies, while shares ended a two-week winning streak. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL African governments stepped up their efforts to prevent a shutdown of oil production in South Sudan on Monday, agreeing to send three generals to investigate Sudanese allegations that Juba is supporting anti-Khartoum rebels. WEST AFRICA PIRACY Pirates have released an oil products tanker and its 24 Indian crew after it was hijacked off the Gabon coast last week, the vessel's operator said on Monday, in the most southerly attack yet off the coast of West Africa. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on