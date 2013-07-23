NAIROBI, July 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*NIGERIA - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) due to announce rates
decision after a two-day meeting. Analysts expect the central
bank will hold rates at 12 pct.
*BOTSWANA- Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14 day T-bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose to six-week highs on Tuesday, led by a rally in
Chinese shares, while gold took a breather after its biggest
one-day gain in more than a year.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures hovered above $108 on Tuesday, buoyed by a
weaker dollar as investors waited for U.S. crude oil inventory
data for further clues on the outlook for demand in the world's
largest oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
investor demand for local debt.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand gained over one percent against the dollar in
afternoon trade on Monday, buoyed by upbeat global sentiment on
risk.
South African stocks ended higher on Monday lifted by bullion
producers such as AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold
, which surged on gains by the precious
metal.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira ended broadly flat against the U.S.
dollar on the interbank market and at a central bank official
window on Monday as available dollar supply matched demand,
traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday as importers bought
dollars to meet end-month payments for their supplies, while
shares ended a two-week winning streak.
SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
African governments stepped up their efforts to prevent a
shutdown of oil production in South Sudan on Monday, agreeing to
send three generals to investigate Sudanese allegations that Juba
is supporting anti-Khartoum rebels.
WEST AFRICA PIRACY
Pirates have released an oil products tanker and its 24 Indian
crew after it was hijacked off the Gabon coast last week, the
vessel's operator said on Monday, in the most southerly attack
yet off the coast of West Africa.
