GLOBAL MARKETS
Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday on the back of a stronger yen
and the dollar languished at a five-week low against a basket of
currencies as investors waited for clarity on U.S. stimulus at
the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $107 a barrel on Friday as a weak
dollar and supply disruptions at some Middle Eastern and African
oil producers offset worries about China's economic slowdown and
decades-high oil output in the United States.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Ghana's cedi could regain some ground in the weeks ahead, helped
by a new Eurobond which should allow the central bank to
intervene more frequently to support the currency. The Kenyan and
Ugandan shillings are expected to be weighed down by month-end
importer demand for dollars. [D:nL6N0FV4SM]
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds fell on Thursday to hit two-week
lows in a slide dealers said was caused in part by mounting
pressure on the rand currency.
South African stocks dipped 0.4 percent on Thursday, as
shares of SABMiller were hit after the world's
second-largest beermaker reported lower quarterly volumes and
gold producers continued to struggle.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday as the market
traded cautiously amid expectation the central bank would sell
dollars again, while shares inched up.
KENYA MINING
Kenya has suspended the issuance of new mining licenses to allow
for an audit of activities in its emerging mineral exploration
industry and to review laws regulating the sector, the minister
in charge of the sector said on Thursday.
ETHIOPIA INFRASTRUCTURE
Ethiopia on Thursday signed a $700 million agreement with China's
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to expand mobile phone infrastructure
and introduce high-speed 4G broadband network in the capital
Addis Ababa and 3G service throughout the country.
GHANA EUROBOND
Ghana sold a $750 million 10-year Eurobond paying a yield of 8
percent, two people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
ZIMBABWE GROWTH
Zimbabwe expects economic expansion of 3.4 percent in 2013 from
the 5 percent seen earlier and needs next week's elections to be
free and fair to help rekindle growth, Finance Minister Tendai
Biti said on Thursday.
