(Fixes tenors of Namibia's, Kenya's Treasury bills) NAIROBI, Aug 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *GHANA - Bank of Ghana issues a debut seven-year domestic bond worth a total 100 million cedi ($46.9 million). *KENYA - Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 3 billion shillings. *NAMIBIA - Namibia's central bank auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 250 million Namibian dollars. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 250 million kwacha worth of 91-day,182-day,273-day and 364-day Treasury bills. *ZIMBABWE - President Robert Mugabe to be sworn-in for another five-year term, extending his 33-year rule after his main rival, outgoing Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai withdrew his constitutional challenge to Mugabe's July 31 re-election. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets were thrown a lifeline on Thursday when surprisingly strong data on China's huge manufacturing sector helped offset rising U.S. bond yields, lifting currencies and shares from deep early lows. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $109 a barrel on Thursday as upbeat data from China kindled hopes for better demand from the world's second largest oil consumer, but signs that OPEC producer Libya may resume exports dragged on prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, in line with a broader selloff in emerging market assets, and bond yields rose after data showed inflation breached the central bank's target band. South African stocks were flat on Wednesday, as gains by bullion producers such as AngloGold Ashanti due to a weakening of the rand were evened out by losses from retailers such as Massmart . NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira currency firmed slightly for the second straight day against the U.S dollar on Wednesday, on the back of dollar sales by some oil companies, traders said. NIGERIA BANK Nigeria's Access Bank said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit fell to 26.1 billion naira, down 14 percent from the same period a year ago. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed on Wednesday helped by tea exporters selling dollars after Tuesday's auction, while shares dipped for the second straight session. KENYA DEBT Kenya's public debt hit 51.7 percent of national output in the year to June, official figures showed on Wednesday, up from 44.5 percent the previous year and raising questions about the likely yield required for future external borrowing. KENYA NIC BANK RESULTS Earnings at Kenya's NIC Bank rose 15 percent in the first half as lower interest rates cut its costs of borrowing more than they hurt the bank's own interest income. TANZANIA NATURAL GAS Tanzania expects its gas resources to increase fivefold within the next two years if new finds in east Africa's second-biggest economy prove productive. TANZANIA TELECOMS The Tanzanian unit of South Africa's Vodacom plans to invest 200 billion shillings ($124 million) to expand its network this year but said rising taxes could stifle the sector. GHANA BONDS Ghana should have little trouble selling a debut 7-year domestic bond this week, but foreign investors may be wary given its large fiscal deficit, weakening currency and low dollar liquidity. Also, the International Finance Corporation has secured approval to regularly issue local currency bonds in Ghana worth up to $1 billion to bolster the West African country's domestic bond market, it said on Wednesday. GHANA COCOA Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod industry regulator reached 44,957 tonnes by Aug. 8 since the start of the light crop harvest in early July, up 28 percent on the previous year, Cocobod data showed on Wednesday. NAMIBIA LENDING RATE Namibia's central bank left its lending rate steady at 5.5 percent on Wednesday, saying it was trying to support economic growth and that inflation would remain within acceptable levels. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on