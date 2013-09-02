Sept 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS * SOUTH AFRICA - Strikes ongoing in auto manufacturing, construction, while industrial action among miners looms. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares climbed to a two-week high on Monday, and the Australian dollar and copper gained, as China said its manufacturing expanded in August at the fastest pace in more than a year. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures fell more than a dollar to a one-week low below $113 on Monday, with supply disruption worries receding as a military strike against Syria looked less imminent. SYRIA CONFLICT Syria hailed a "historic American retreat" on Sunday, mockingly accusing President Barack Obama of hesitation and confusion after he delayed a military response to last month's chemical weapons attack near Damascus until after a congressional vote. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT Nigerian Treasury bill yields are likely to fall at an auction next week on strong local investor demand, while Kenyan Treasury bill yields are expected to stabilise. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand surged more than 1 percent against the dollar on Friday before giving up much of the gains made after market players interpreted comments from South Africa's finance minister as supportive for the rand. * South African stocks fell on Friday, booking their steepest weekly fall in more than two months, as investors remained skittish about labour strikes rattling Africa's largest economy and turmoil in Syria. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira gained 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after the central bank intervened on the interbank market to stem the local unit's decline. NIGERIA POLITICS Seven Nigerian ruling party governors and a former presidential candidate formed a splinter group opposed to President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday, in the most explicit internal threat yet to his assumed bid to run for another term in office. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Friday as banks cut back dollar positions before the weekend, while a bearish run for shares extended into its fifth straight session. EAST AFRICA INFLATION * Kenya's inflation rate increased to 6.67 percent in the year to August from 6.02 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday, a rise which had been expected because of higher fuel prices and a new VAT law. * Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate rose to the highest in a year in August due to drought driving food prices higher, the statistics office said on Friday. SOUTH SUDAN TRADE Almost two weeks after truck driver George Wala loaded building materials in the Kenyan port of Mombasa bound for a company in South Sudan he still hadn't reached his destination. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills dipped to 2.62 percent at auction on Friday from 2.65 percent previously, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on