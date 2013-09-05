Sept 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS * NIGERIA - Release of Q2 GDP data * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day T-bills * SEYCHELLES - Outwatching August CPI data GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose to three-week highs on Thursday as Indian shares and the rupee rallied a day after the country's new central bank chief unveiled a raft of measures to support the currency and banking sector. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures inched higher on Thursday, holding above $115 a barrel, as President Barack Obama's efforts to win backing for a military strike against Syria cleared its first hurdle and with strong auto sales boosting the demand outlook for oil. SYRIA CONFLICT U.S. President Barack Obama's effort to win legislative backing for military strikes against Syria passed its first hurdle on Wednesday when a Senate committee voted in favour, but the narrow margin of victory showed the depth of U.S. caution. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand will strengthen slightly against the dollar over the next year, having passed the worst of its depreciation since the U.S. Federal Reserve first hinted at cutting back on monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. * South African stocks snapped two straight days of gains on Wednesday, with the rally grinding to a halt on the start of a strike in the country's gold mines and renewed concern over the violence in Syria. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's Dangote Industries clinched a $3.3 billion syndicated loan from banks on Wednesday for a 400,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery and petrochemical plant, saying the project would cut African reliance on international markets. * Nigeria is looking for an international bank and a local lender to act as co-arrangers for 80 billion naira ($491 mln) depository note to be issued this year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday. * Nigeria plans to raise 70 billion naira ($429.90 million) in bonds with maturities of three years and 20 years at its monthly debt auction on Sept. 11, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS * Kenyan shares halted a seven-day slide on Wednesday after the central bank kept its key interest rate on hold a day earlier, signalling it is keen to support growth despite a higher inflation outlook. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 10.460 percent at an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday from 10.835 percent at last week's auction, the central bank said. KENYA EUROBOND Kenya expects to have in place lead advisers for its debut Eurobond within the next two weeks but its finance minister said on Wednesday it would only tap the international debt market when it could do so at a favourable rate. EAST AFRICA BONDS * The yield on Tanzanian 10-year Treasury bonds edged higher at auction on Wednesday to 15.75 percent from 15.28 percent at its previous auction in May, the central bank said on Wednesday. * The Bank of Mauritius said on Wednesday it would auction a 10-year Treasury bond worth 1.2 billion rupees ($38.83 million) on September 11. MOZAMBIQUE GAS Italian oil and gas group Eni could sell another 10 percent of its stake in its Mozambique gas field, the Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing the group's chief executive Paolo Scaroni. MALI POLITICS Mali's new president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, pledged to stamp out corruption and bring peace to the turbulent north as he was sworn in on Wednesday, 18 months after a coup and rebel uprising plunged the gold exporter into chaos. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on