NAIROBI, Dec 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday - - - - - EVENTS * MALAWI - Expecting Malawi central bank rate decision. Malawi has not moved on interest rates the whole year. GLOBAL MARKETS Most Asian share markets marched higher on Monday, energised by a potent cocktail of upbeat Chinese trade data, a weaker yen and a firm finish on Wall Street. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil futures held near $112 a barrel on Monday, underpinned by upbeat economic data from the United States and China, the world's first and second largest oil consumers. AFRICA DEBT Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are likely to fall slightly at auctions next week while a sale of Nigerian bonds could see yields rise. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks rose for the third straight day on Friday, largely unfazed by the death of Nelson Mandela, the nation's first democratically elected president. * South Africa's rand ended the week firmer on Friday, bouncing back from oversold levels that saw the currency fall to a 4-1/2 year low after upbeat U.S. jobs data. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigerian interbank lending rates rose marginally to an average of 10.75 percent this week, from 10.5 percent last week, after central bank tightening measures reduced money supply. NIGERIA OIL Italian energy company Eni started closing the flow stations on a large Nigerian pipeline because of a fire, the company said on Sunday, in the latest blow to production in Africa's top oil exporter. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened marginally on Friday due to demand for dollars from the energy sector, while the main share index closed lower for a third day. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate eased to 6.2 percent in November from 6.3 percent a month earlier while food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rose to 7.2 percent from 6.9 percent, the statistics office said on Sunday. GHANA RATINGS Ghana stands by its fiscal consolidation plan after Standard & Poor's and Moody's revised their outlook on the country's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, President John Mahama said on Friday. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius annual average inflation inched up to 3.5 percent in November from 3.4 percent in October, the statistics office said on Friday. C.A.R VIOLENCE France said it will start disarming fighters in the Central African Republic by force if necessary on Monday, as relative calm returned to the capital Bangui following three days of heavy fighting between Christians and Muslims. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on