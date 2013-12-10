NAIROBI, Dec 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday - - - - - EVENTS * SEYCHELLES - 2014 budget presentation to parliament * BOTSWANA - 14-day Treasury certificate auction * RWANDA - November inflation data due out GLOBAL MARKETS Stocks mostly edged up in Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone helped the euro climb to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude hovered above $109 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of data from China that may reaffirm signs of stabilising growth and fuel demand in the world's second largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Monday ahead of a data-heavy week but is expected to trade rangebound until the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy meeting next week. * South African stocks eked out a fourth straight session of gains on Monday, lead by retailers such as Spar Group and Woolworths , which analysts say are now presenting value after underperforming the wider market this year. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira strengthened against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday, supported by dollar sales by some major energy companies. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday but may weaken as companies bring forward the usual end-of-month demand for dollars before the Christmas holiday, while stocks edged lower. KENYA COAL Kenya expects to sign an agreement with China's Fenxi Mining Group before the end of December to develop coal mining projects on two blocks in the east of the African nation, a senior government official said on Monday. C.A.R. FIGHTING The French army said it has restored some stability in the capital of Central African Republic after battling gunmen on Monday in an operation to disarm rival Muslim and Christian fighters responsible for killing hundreds since last week. ZIMBABWE ENERGY Zimbabwe plans to construct three solar-powered plants in the west of the country at a cost of $540 million in a bid to ease electricity shortages in the country, an official with the state power company said on Monday. ETHIIOPIA EXPLORATION British explorer Tullow Oil said on Monday a well it drilled in Ethiopia had failed to find oil. [ID:nWLB00678 ] For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on