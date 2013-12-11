NAIROBI, Dec 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday
EVENTS
* KENYA - Auction of 182- and 364- day Treasury bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian share markets lurched lower on Wednesday as
investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded
positions, largely to the benefit of bonds and the detriment
of the U.S. dollar.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent drifted above $109 a barrel on Wednesday as traders
focused on the narrowing of its spread to U.S. futures ahead
of U.S. inventories data that is forecast to show a drop in
crude stockpiles.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks snapped a four-day rally on Tuesday,
falling into the red with investors taking profits in stocks
such as up-market retailer Woolworths , which have
helped lead the recent surge.
* The rand gained to its strongest in nearly a week on
Tuesday after upbeat mining and manufacturing data improved
economic growth prospects for Africa's largest economy.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling slipped on Tuesday due to corporate
demand for dollars before the Christmas break, although
dollar inflows from tea sales lifted it off its lows late in
the day, while Nairobi shares slipped for the fourth
session.
KENYA ECONOMY
The World Bank cut its growth forecast for Kenya for 2013
and 2014 to around 5 percent, citing low levels of
government spending and high interest rates charged by
commercial banks.
SEYCHELLES BUDGET
A recovery in tourism will help the Seychelles' economy grow
by a faster-than-expected 3.5 percent this year, then
accelerate to 4 percent by 2015, the country's finance
minister said on Tuesday.
ZIMBABWE DIAMONDS
Zimbabwe will this week auction its first ever diamonds in
Belgium, nearly three months after the European Union (EU)
removed sanctions on the country's state mining company, an
Antwerp-based diamond sector representative said on Tuesday.
RWANDA INFLATION
Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas rose 4.58 percent in
the year to November, slower than the 5.10 percent increase
a month earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
C.A.R FIGHTING
President Francois Hollande flew into Central African
Republic hours after two French soldiers were killed in
fighting and praised his troops for tackling "horrendous
violence" against women and children and helping avert a
slide into civil war.
