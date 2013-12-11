NAIROBI, Dec 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - Auction of 182- and 364- day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Most Asian share markets lurched lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded positions, largely to the benefit of bonds and the detriment of the U.S. dollar. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent drifted above $109 a barrel on Wednesday as traders focused on the narrowing of its spread to U.S. futures ahead of U.S. inventories data that is forecast to show a drop in crude stockpiles. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks snapped a four-day rally on Tuesday, falling into the red with investors taking profits in stocks such as up-market retailer Woolworths , which have helped lead the recent surge. * The rand gained to its strongest in nearly a week on Tuesday after upbeat mining and manufacturing data improved economic growth prospects for Africa's largest economy. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling slipped on Tuesday due to corporate demand for dollars before the Christmas break, although dollar inflows from tea sales lifted it off its lows late in the day, while Nairobi shares slipped for the fourth session. KENYA ECONOMY The World Bank cut its growth forecast for Kenya for 2013 and 2014 to around 5 percent, citing low levels of government spending and high interest rates charged by commercial banks. SEYCHELLES BUDGET A recovery in tourism will help the Seychelles' economy grow by a faster-than-expected 3.5 percent this year, then accelerate to 4 percent by 2015, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE DIAMONDS Zimbabwe will this week auction its first ever diamonds in Belgium, nearly three months after the European Union (EU) removed sanctions on the country's state mining company, an Antwerp-based diamond sector representative said on Tuesday. RWANDA INFLATION Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas rose 4.58 percent in the year to November, slower than the 5.10 percent increase a month earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. C.A.R FIGHTING President Francois Hollande flew into Central African Republic hours after two French soldiers were killed in fighting and praised his troops for tackling "horrendous violence" against women and children and helping avert a slide into civil war. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on