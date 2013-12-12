NAIROBI, Dec 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - markets closed for a public holiday * NAMIBIA - Expeciting central bank rate decision GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slipped to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures edged towards $109 a barrel on Thursday as a looming U.S. budget deal backed expectations the Federal Reserve may act soon to unwind a stimulus programme that has supported oil prices. EMERGING MARKETSGHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual inflation rate reached a three-year high of 13.2 percent in November, the West African nation's statistics office said on Wednesday. MAURITIUS BOND The weighted average yield on Mauritius' three-year Treasury bond rose to 4.96 percent at auction on Wednesday from 4.61 percent at its last sale in November, the central bank said. MOZAMBIQUE RATE Mozambique's central bank held its main lending rate at 8.25 percent, a statement posted on its website on Wednesday said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on