NAIROBI, Dec 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday
- - - - -
EVENTS
* KENYA - Markets closed for a public holiday
* MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may announce its interest
rate decision.
* BOTSWANA - November consumer price inflation expected.
* NAMIBIA - November consumer price inflation expected,
alongside third quarter GDP data.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month,
6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills. It also holds its
weekly auction of inflation linked bonds
GLOBAL MARKETS
* Asian markets were mostly flatlining on Friday as
investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus,
but Japanese stocks forged ahead as the yen slid to a
five-year trough on the dollar.
WORLD OIL PRICES
* Brent crude held above $108 a barrel on Friday as traders
eyed a restart of ports in eastern Libya while also looking
ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for any changes
to its massive stimulus programme.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened by more than 0.5 percent
against the dollar on Thursday, with scope for further
losses as speculation of an imminent tapering of stimulus by
the U.S. central bank gains momentum, weighing on emerging
markets.
* South Africa's benchmark share index will reach new highs
next year, undeterred by the expected winding down of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, according to
analysts polled by Reuters.
SOUTH AFRICA UNION
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on
Thursday it had agreed a two-year wage deal for pay
increases of 7.5 to 8.5 percent with Anglo American Platinum
, the world's top producer of the precious metal.
ANGLO AMERICAN
* Anglo American warned investors on Thursday that
while its turnaround effort was "not complex", it would take
years, with no major asset sale in the short term and
headwinds ahead.
ANGOLA BUDGET
* Angola's ruling MPLA party on Thursday used its parliament
majority to pass a 2014 budget bill that opposition parties
said allocated too little for health, education and non-oil
business sectors, state news agency Angop reported.
NIGERIA
* Nigeria has sold 75 billion naira ($473 million) in bonds
with maturities of three or 20 years at higher
yields than at a previous auction in November, the Debt
Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday.
ANGOLA INFLATION
* Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 7.94 percent
year-on-year in November from 8.38 percent in October, the
National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.
MAURITIUS TOURISTS
* Visitor arrivals to Mauritius rose by 3.1 percent between
January and November this year to 876,020 from a year
earlier, buoyed by an increase in tourists from United
Kingdom and China, official figures showed on Thursday.
IVORY COAST
* Ivory Coast state miner Sodemi has sold a 9 percent stake
in the Ity gold project, the country's oldest gold mine, to
Canada's La Mancha Resources Inc., the government said.
