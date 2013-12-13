NAIROBI, Dec 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - Markets closed for a public holiday * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may announce its interest rate decision. * BOTSWANA - November consumer price inflation expected. * NAMIBIA - November consumer price inflation expected, alongside third quarter GDP data. * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills. It also holds its weekly auction of inflation linked bonds GLOBAL MARKETS * Asian markets were mostly flatlining on Friday as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, but Japanese stocks forged ahead as the yen slid to a five-year trough on the dollar. WORLD OIL PRICES * Brent crude held above $108 a barrel on Friday as traders eyed a restart of ports in eastern Libya while also looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for any changes to its massive stimulus programme. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened by more than 0.5 percent against the dollar on Thursday, with scope for further losses as speculation of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the U.S. central bank gains momentum, weighing on emerging markets. * South Africa's benchmark share index will reach new highs next year, undeterred by the expected winding down of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, according to analysts polled by Reuters. SOUTH AFRICA UNION * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had agreed a two-year wage deal for pay increases of 7.5 to 8.5 percent with Anglo American Platinum , the world's top producer of the precious metal. ANGLO AMERICAN * Anglo American warned investors on Thursday that while its turnaround effort was "not complex", it would take years, with no major asset sale in the short term and headwinds ahead. ANGOLA BUDGET * Angola's ruling MPLA party on Thursday used its parliament majority to pass a 2014 budget bill that opposition parties said allocated too little for health, education and non-oil business sectors, state news agency Angop reported. NIGERIA * Nigeria has sold 75 billion naira ($473 million) in bonds with maturities of three or 20 years at higher yields than at a previous auction in November, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. ANGOLA INFLATION * Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 7.94 percent year-on-year in November from 8.38 percent in October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday. MAURITIUS TOURISTS * Visitor arrivals to Mauritius rose by 3.1 percent between January and November this year to 876,020 from a year earlier, buoyed by an increase in tourists from United Kingdom and China, official figures showed on Thursday. IVORY COAST * Ivory Coast state miner Sodemi has sold a 9 percent stake in the Ity gold project, the country's oldest gold mine, to Canada's La Mancha Resources Inc., the government said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on