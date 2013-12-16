NAIROBI, Dec 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS * Asian share markets were mostly lower on Monday with investors just a few short days away from finding out the fate of U.S. monetary stimulus, in what looks set to be a very close call indeed. WORLD OIL PRICES * Brent futures rose above $109 a barrel on Monday as supply concerns revived after Libya failed to reach a deal with tribal leaders to end the blockade of several oil-exporting ports. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks edged down on Friday, falling for the fourth straight trading day as concern intensified the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back its stimulus as early as next week. * South Africa's rand gained nearly 1 percent against the dollar on Friday, tracking a global rally in emerging market currencies and buoyed by some fairly positive domestic data this week. Monday is a national holiday in South Africa NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's consumer inflation rose slightly to 7.9 percent year-on-year in November, from a five-year low of 7.8 percent in October, the national bureau of statistics said on Sunday. SUDAN CENTRAL BANK Sudan has named a new central bank governor to take on its financial crisis and hard currency shortage, the latest sign of an overhaul of senior posts seen as favouring loyalists of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's economy is likely to grow about 7 percent annually over the next two years, the World Bank said on Friday, but at 6.2 percent of gross domestic product its budget deficit exceeds the level it agreed with the International Monetary Fund. ANGOLA Angola's ruling MPLA party on Thursday used its parliament majority to pass a 2014 budget bill that opposition parties said allocated too little for health, education and non-oil business sectors, state news agency Angop reported. IVORY COAST PRIVATISATION Ivory Coast plans to sell its stakes in 15 companies, including the national telecoms operator, banks, agribusiness and a gold mine as part of a privatisation drive aimed at cutting the public debt load and increasing competition. MAURITIUS CURRENT ACCOUNT The Mauritius current account deficit widened in the third quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, blaming lower earnings from tourism. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on