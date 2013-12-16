NAIROBI, Dec 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
* Asian share markets were mostly lower on Monday with
investors just a few short days away from finding out the
fate of U.S. monetary stimulus, in what looks set to be a
very close call indeed.
WORLD OIL PRICES
* Brent futures rose above $109 a barrel on Monday as supply
concerns revived after Libya failed to reach a deal with
tribal leaders to end the blockade of several oil-exporting
ports.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks edged down on Friday, falling for the
fourth straight trading day as concern intensified the U.S.
Federal Reserve could start scaling back its stimulus as
early as next week.
* South Africa's rand gained nearly 1 percent against the
dollar on Friday, tracking a global rally in emerging market
currencies and buoyed by some fairly positive domestic data
this week. Monday is a national holiday in South Africa
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's consumer inflation rose slightly to 7.9 percent
year-on-year in November, from a five-year low of 7.8
percent in October, the national bureau of statistics said
on Sunday.
SUDAN CENTRAL BANK
Sudan has named a new central bank governor to take on its
financial crisis and hard currency shortage, the latest sign
of an overhaul of senior posts seen as favouring loyalists
of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's economy is likely to grow about 7 percent
annually over the next two years, the World Bank said on
Friday, but at 6.2 percent of gross domestic product its
budget deficit exceeds the level it agreed with the
International Monetary Fund.
ANGOLA
Angola's ruling MPLA party on Thursday used its parliament
majority to pass a 2014 budget bill that opposition parties
said allocated too little for health, education and non-oil
business sectors, state news agency Angop reported.
IVORY COAST PRIVATISATION
Ivory Coast plans to sell its stakes in 15 companies,
including the national telecoms operator, banks,
agribusiness and a gold mine as part of a privatisation
drive aimed at cutting the public debt load and increasing
competition.
MAURITIUS CURRENT ACCOUNT
The Mauritius current account deficit widened in the third
quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said on
Friday, blaming lower earnings from tourism.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on