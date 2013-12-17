NAIROBI, Dec 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana due to auction 14 day
certificate treasury bill
GLOBAL MARKETS
* Asian shares pushed higher on Tuesday on the back of
rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro zone
business activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve
policy decision later this week.
WORLD OIL PRICES
* Brent futures slipped towards $109 a barrel on Tuesday as
the biggest gain in two weeks overnight prompted investors
to sell ahead of a key U.S. Fed meet in which the central
bank may take a decision on tapering its stimulus.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African financial markets were closed for a national
holiday on Monday.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira NGN=D1 firmed against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank market on Monday, supported by increased forex
supply from the central bank and local units of foreign
lenders.
SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
Gunfire rang out again in South Sudan's capital Juba late on
Monday hours after President Salva Kiir said his forces had
quelled an "attempted coup" by supporters of his sacked
deputy.
UGANDA REFINERY
Uganda has selected six bidders for the development of its
planned refinery, bringing the east African country closer
to starting long-delayed crude production.
IVORY COAST EUROBOND
Ivory Coast plans to issue a $1 billion Eurobond, the
country's first venture onto the international capital
market since a 2011 default caused by a post-election civil
war.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's consumer inflation slowed to 0.54 percent
year-on-year in November from 0.59 percent in October, the
national statistics agency said on Monday.
BOTSWANA INFLATION
Botswana's headline consumer inflation slowed in November to
4.1 percent year-on-year from 4.8 percent in October, the
Bank of Botswana said on Monday.
