NAIROBI, Dec 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday - - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana due to auction 14 day certificate treasury bill GLOBAL MARKETS * Asian shares pushed higher on Tuesday on the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro zone business activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week. WORLD OIL PRICES * Brent futures slipped towards $109 a barrel on Tuesday as the biggest gain in two weeks overnight prompted investors to sell ahead of a key U.S. Fed meet in which the central bank may take a decision on tapering its stimulus. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African financial markets were closed for a national holiday on Monday. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira NGN=D1 firmed against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, supported by increased forex supply from the central bank and local units of foreign lenders. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST Gunfire rang out again in South Sudan's capital Juba late on Monday hours after President Salva Kiir said his forces had quelled an "attempted coup" by supporters of his sacked deputy. UGANDA REFINERY Uganda has selected six bidders for the development of its planned refinery, bringing the east African country closer to starting long-delayed crude production. IVORY COAST EUROBOND Ivory Coast plans to issue a $1 billion Eurobond, the country's first venture onto the international capital market since a 2011 default caused by a post-election civil war. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's consumer inflation slowed to 0.54 percent year-on-year in November from 0.59 percent in October, the national statistics agency said on Monday. BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's headline consumer inflation slowed in November to 4.1 percent year-on-year from 4.8 percent in October, the Bank of Botswana said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on