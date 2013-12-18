NAIROBI, Dec 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills GHANA - November inflation data due to be released GLOBAL MARKETS * Asian shares tiptoed higher on Wednesday as investors waited to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin unwinding its stimulus campaign, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years. WORLD OIL PRICES * Brent futures held steady above $108 a barrel on Wednesday after their previous day's slide, with investors reluctant to lock in positions ahead of a U.S. Fed briefing that is expected to shed light on a plan to taper its monetary stimulus. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as investors trimmed risk due to uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's scaling back of its monetary stimulus. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed on Tuesday as importer appetite for dollars slowed down ahead of the holidays, while shares fell by almost a percentage point, and traders were monitoring the instability in neighbouring South Sudan. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST The United Nations received reports from local sources in South Sudan on Tuesday that between 400 and 500 people had been killed and up to 800 wounded in the latest violence, and the government said it had arrested 10 politicians in connection with a "foiled coup". BURUNDI ECONOMY Burundi's economy could expand 4.7 percent in 2014 from an estimated 4.5 percent this year, helped by large infrastructure projects, improved power production and tourism, the International Monetary Fund said. IVORY COAST EUROBOND Ivory Coast plans to issue a $1 billion Eurobond, the country's first venture onto the international capital market since a 2011 default caused by a post-election civil war. NIGER OIL Niger intends to start exporting crude oil to international markets from 2016, President Mahamadou Issoufou said in a state broadcast late on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on