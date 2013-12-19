NAIROBI, Dec 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday - - - - - EVENTS: ZIMBABWE- Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa due to present his 2014 budget speech to parliament KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day treasury bills RWANDA- Rwanda's central bank may release its key repo rate GLOBAL MARKETS * Asian share markets rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve drew the sting from tapering its stimulus by recommitting to low interest rates, leaving Wall Street at record heights and the dollar galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008. WORLD OIL PRICES * Brent futures slipped towards $109 a barrel on Thursday after shrugging off in the previous session the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to taper its monetary stimulus. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand held steady against the dollar in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with investors wary of taking big positions hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy briefing. * South African stocks edged higher in sluggish trade on Wednesday, as global investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could see the world's top economy start to scale back its massive stimulus programme. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira eased to its weakest in two months against the dollar on the interbank market, pressured by large demand from importers making last minute purchases ahead of the Christmas holiday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling eased slightly on Wednesday, while Nairobi's main index fell for a ninth straight session as profit taking took hold. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST South Sudan's army said it had lost control of the flashpoint town of Bor on Wednesday, its first acknowledged reversal in three days of clashes between rival groups of soldiers that have triggered warnings of a slide into civil war. MALI ELECTIONS The party of Mali's president and its political allies have won a comfortable majority in a parliamentary election intended to seal to a return to democratic civilian rule following an army coup in March 2012. MOZAMBIQUE MINING Mozambique plans to increase central government and local participation in new mining projects, a government official said, as the former Portuguese colony tries to ensure its citizens benefit from its mineral wealth. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual producer price inflation rose to 13.7 percent in November from 11.6 percent in October as a hike in power tariffs drove up the cost of manufacturing, the West African nation's statistics office said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on