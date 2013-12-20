NAIROBI, Dec 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday - - - - - EVENTS: MADAGASCAR - Voting starts in the second round of Madagascar's presidential and parliamentary elections MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS * Chinese stocks stumbled on Friday on concerns over a cash crunch, while Asian shares crept higher, with investors reassessing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook after its decision this week to start tapering stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES * Brent crude slipped below $110 a barrel on Friday, but was heading for its second weekly gain in three, buoyed by Libyan supply cuts and a rosy outlook for fuel demand in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand fell over 1 percent on Thursday against a dollar bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start paring back its bond-buying in January. * South African stocks ended higher on Thursday in line with major global markets after a modest stimulus cut by the U.S. central bank, but faltering commodity prices hit mining shares. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira eased to its weakest in two months against the dollar on the interbank market, pressured by large demand from importers making last minute purchases ahead of the Christmas holiday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= firmed on Thursday, helped by tightening shilling liquidity in the money markets, subdued demand for the dollar and proceeds from the tea sector, while the stock exchange's main index stocks closed slightly lower. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's finance minister unveiled a tighter budget for 2014 on Thursday but bowed to lawmakers demands and raised the benchmark oil price assumption, which will free up more money for spending ahead of expected elections in 2015. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST South Sudanese government troops battled to regain control of a flashpoint town and sent forces to quell fighting in a vital oil producing area on Thursday, the fifth day of a conflict that has deepened ethnic divisions in the two-year-old nation. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe announced plans to raise the tax on mining companies for diamond sales in its budget on Thursday and said it was planning a new levy on unprocessed platinum as part of efforts to force platinum mines to set up a refinery in the country. MALAWI INFLATION Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to 22.9 percent year-on-year in November from 22.2 percent in October, the statistics office said in a statement on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on