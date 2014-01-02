NAIROBI, Jan 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day, 182-day and
364-day Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets endured mixed fortunes on Monday in the
wake of disappointing data on Chinese manufacturing, while
investors showed renewed appetite for commodities as the new
year got underway.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged up to $111 a barrel on Thursday on a drop
in U.S. inventories and output cuts in Libya and South
Sudan, but a weaker Chinese economy may hold back further
gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.4 percent against the
dollar on Tuesday and was on track for one of the steepest
global losses for 2013, after a year in which labour strife
weighed on investor sentiment.
South Africa's benchmark Top-40 stock index rose to a
record high on Tuesday to close out 2013 with a 19 percent
annual gain, helped by monetary stimulus that has boosted
appetite for emerging market assets across the
globe.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigeria Stock Exchange index , the country's
main index, ended the year 47 percent up on the close of
last year, rising 2 percent on the day to 41,329 points,
traders said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES
Nigeria forex reserves fell 2 percent
month-on-month to $43.82 billion at the close of business on
Dec. 30, central bank data showed on Tuesday, but they ended
the year down a marginal 0.8 percent on last year's close of
$44.17 billion.
SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of
emergency in two states on Wednesday as his negotiators
prepared for peace talks with rebels to end more than two
weeks of violence that has pushed the country towards civil
war.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main share index rose on Tuesday to record a 19.2
percent gain for 2013, helped by east Africa's biggest
telecoms operator, Safaricom , which doubled in
price during the year.
KENYA MINING
Australian miner Base Resources expects to start
exporting titanium from Kenya's biggest mine in February,
the company said on Wednesday, opening up a lucrative
revenue source after years of delays.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's economy grew 7.1 percent in 2013 as output in
communications, financial services and manufacturing rose,
while inflation almost halved, President Jakaya Kikwete
said, forecasting further improvements this year.
TANZANIA FINANCE MINISTER
Tanzania's finance minister died on Wednesday at a hospital
in South Africa after a long illness, officials said.
UGANDA ECONOMY
Uganda's economic growth should accelerate to about 6.2
percent in the 2013/2014 financial year, helped by greater
electricity supply, President Yoweri Museveni said in his
annual New Year message.
BURUNDI BUDGET
Burundi plans to increase state spending by 2.5 percent to
1.4 trillion francs ($910 million) in 2014 to fund
agriculture, energy and infrastructure projects, the finance
ministry said in a report seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
