NAIROBI, Jan 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets endured mixed fortunes on Monday in the wake of disappointing data on Chinese manufacturing, while investors showed renewed appetite for commodities as the new year got underway. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged up to $111 a barrel on Thursday on a drop in U.S. inventories and output cuts in Libya and South Sudan, but a weaker Chinese economy may hold back further gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.4 percent against the dollar on Tuesday and was on track for one of the steepest global losses for 2013, after a year in which labour strife weighed on investor sentiment. South Africa's benchmark Top-40 stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday to close out 2013 with a 19 percent annual gain, helped by monetary stimulus that has boosted appetite for emerging market assets across the globe. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigeria Stock Exchange index , the country's main index, ended the year 47 percent up on the close of last year, rising 2 percent on the day to 41,329 points, traders said on Tuesday. NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES Nigeria forex reserves fell 2 percent month-on-month to $43.82 billion at the close of business on Dec. 30, central bank data showed on Tuesday, but they ended the year down a marginal 0.8 percent on last year's close of $44.17 billion. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in two states on Wednesday as his negotiators prepared for peace talks with rebels to end more than two weeks of violence that has pushed the country towards civil war. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index rose on Tuesday to record a 19.2 percent gain for 2013, helped by east Africa's biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom , which doubled in price during the year. KENYA MINING Australian miner Base Resources expects to start exporting titanium from Kenya's biggest mine in February, the company said on Wednesday, opening up a lucrative revenue source after years of delays. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's economy grew 7.1 percent in 2013 as output in communications, financial services and manufacturing rose, while inflation almost halved, President Jakaya Kikwete said, forecasting further improvements this year. TANZANIA FINANCE MINISTER Tanzania's finance minister died on Wednesday at a hospital in South Africa after a long illness, officials said. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda's economic growth should accelerate to about 6.2 percent in the 2013/2014 financial year, helped by greater electricity supply, President Yoweri Museveni said in his annual New Year message. BURUNDI BUDGET Burundi plans to increase state spending by 2.5 percent to 1.4 trillion francs ($910 million) in 2014 to fund agriculture, energy and infrastructure projects, the finance ministry said in a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.