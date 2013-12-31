NAIROBI, Dec 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* UGANDA - Uganda December inflation data due out
* BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana due to auction 14-day Treasury
certificate
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stocks are closing out 2013 sitting on sizable gains
courtesy of super-easy monetary policies and an improving
economic outlook, though some emerging markets have less to
crow about as funds return to rich-world assets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil futures tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on
Monday on early signals that oil output in Libya may be
starting to recover and concerns over a buildup in local
government debt in China, the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
Uganda's president said on Monday the nations of East Africa
had agreed to move in to defeat South Sudanese rebel leader
Riek Machar if he rejected a ceasefire offer, threatening to
turn an outburst of ethnic fighting into a regional
conflict.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand gained more than 1 percent against the
dollar on Monday, boosted in large part by a slight but
unexpected trade surplus for November.
* South African stocks edged up nearly 1 percent on Monday
to close near a life-time high, as investors snapped up
blue-chips such as Naspers and Mondi that
have driven Africa's top bourse to a string of records this
year.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's naira currency eased to its weakest against the
dollar in three months on Monday, on dwindling supply from
oil firms amid strong year-end demand for the greenback.
* Nigeria's state-backed rescue bank AMCON retired 4.6878
trillion Nigerian naira ($29.21 billion) worth of bonds on
Monday, cutting its liabilities by more than half.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling weakened 0.2 percent on Monday
as corporate clients bought dollars ahead of the New Year
holiday, traders said.
* Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate fell to
7.15 percent in December from 7.36 a month earlier, the
statistics office said on Monday.
UGANDA ECONOMY
* The Ugandan economy will grow 6.25 percent this fiscal
year, driven by heavy public investment which is seen
sharply widening the fiscal deficit, the International
Monetary Fund said on Monday.
DRCONGO UNREST
Congolese troops killed dozens of armed youths who attacked
the airport, a military barracks and state television
headquarters in the capital Kinshasa on Monday in incidents
claimed by a disgruntled religious leader.
