NAIROBI, Jan 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ANGOLA - Angola's statistics office to publish consumer inflation data for December anytime starting on Monday. *TANZANIA - Markets to stay closed due to a public holiday, and will reopen on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and currencies were mostly firmer on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged lower toward $107 a barrel on Monday after six nations struck a fresh six-month deal with Iran to curb its nuclear programme and U.S. President Barack Obama urged Congress not to impose additional sanctions on the country. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand ended the week firmer against the dollar, pulling away from recent five-year lows after poor U.S. jobs numbers reduced the risk of a sharp scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus. South African stocks were little changed on Friday as gains in investor favourites such as Richemont and Mondi Ltd outweighed losses by platinum producers. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar's demand for the release of detainees remains a stumbling block to a ceasefire deal aimed at halting violence in the world's youngest state, a U.S. envoy said on Sunday. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates rose marginally this week to an average of 10.50 percent due to a large cash withdrawal by state energy firm NNPC and after the central bank debited banks' cash reserves requirement (CRR). NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria plans to raise 90 billion naira ($566 million) in bonds with maturities of three and 20 years at its first monthly debt auction of the year on Jan. 15, the Debt Management Office said on Friday. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Italian energy company Eni has closed a pipeline in Nigeria due to sabotage, cutting off 3,500 barrels per day of its share of oil output, the company said on Saturday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday, and traders said they expected it to post gains in the days ahead, while the main share index edged higher. KENYA SUPERMARKET Kenyan retailer Nakumatt is in talks with South Africa's Shoprite to buy its three stores in Tanzania as it moves to secure a bigger share of a large, untapped market. MAURITIUS TOURISM Tourist numbers in Mauritius rose by a lower-than-expected 2.9 percent to 993,106 visitors last year, due in large part to sluggish growth in the Euro Zone, a key source market, official data showed on Friday. GHANA MARKETS The Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 19.4085 percent at a Jan. 10 auction from 19.2330 percent at the last auction. GHANA, IVORY COAST COCOA Smugglers have trafficked around 40,000 tonnes of Ghanaian cocoa beans into top grower Ivory Coast since November to take advantage of a drop in Ghana's cedi currency, exporters and merchants said. ZIMBABWE IMF The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it approved a six-month extension of a monitoring program for Zimbabwe aimed at allowing the southern African country to clear billions of dollars of debt arrears. JAPAN MOZAMBIQUE LOAN Japan will lend Mozambique 70 billion yen ($672 million) over five years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday, as the Asian nation seeks to secure access to the East African country's rich coal and gas reserves. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on