NAIROBI, March 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Uganda, Kenya central banks to announce the latest decisions of their benchmark lending rates . GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as tensions over Ukraine showed no sign of abating, with Russia tightening its grip on Crimea while the West sought measures to deter Moscow. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $111 on Tuesday, at its highest levels since the end of last year, as tensions over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine rattled global markets and stoked fears of energy supply disruption to Europe. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened alongside other emerging markets on Monday as investors dumped high-yielding assets in a wave of risk aversion fanned by political tensions in Ukraine. Stocks fell for the first time in four sessions on Monday as investors globally sold off risky assets on the rising threat of war between Ukraine and Russia. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira firmed against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday after the central bank said it will sell dollars on forward delivery from Monday in its bid to shore up the domestic currency's value. NIGERIA POWER PLANTS Nigeria will accept offers from 42 prequalified bidders for 10 state-owned power plants on March 7, the privatisation agency said on Monday, in a continuation of one of President Goodluck Jonathan's most important policies. NIGERIA SECURITY Islamist insurgents have killed at least 31 people in attacks on a village in northeast Nigeria, a state lawmaker said on Monday, a day after 85 were killed in a wave of attacks by suspected militants nearby. AFRICA TELECOMS TOWER FIRM African phone tower group IHS has raised $420 million in equity and $70 million in debt to fund its expansion across the continent, the company said in a statement on Monday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares were barely moved on Monday as investors awaited more corporate earnings results from last year to set the pace for the rest of the week. KENYA REA VIPINGO Kenyan sisal producer Rea Vipingo's majority shareholder, REA Trading, has raised its offer to buy the rest of the company's shares by 75 percent. KENYA TELECOMS Kenya's two biggest telecoms operators, Safaricom and the local unit of Bharti Airtel , have made a joint bid for the smallest operator, Indian group Essar Communications' Yu, the industry regulator said on Monday. KENYA CMC HOLDINGS Al-Futtaim Group is close to taking control of Kenyan car retailer CMC Holdings after 91 percent of shareholders accepted its 7.6 billion shilling ($87.91 million) offer, the Dubai-based company said on Monday. ECOBANK MANAGEMENT Ecobank shareholders passed a governance action plan to address criticism by Nigeria's securities regulator at an extraordinary general meeting on Monday where the fate of CEO Thierry Tanoh was not on the agenda, a top bank official said. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,101,000 tonnes by March 2 since the start of the season on October 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 964,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on