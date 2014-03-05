NAIROBI, March 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA - The central bank to auction 364-day, 182-day
Treasury bills worth a total 6 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks jumped and the safe-haven yen licked its wounds
after a sharp tumble on Wednesday, following remarks from
Russian President Vladimir Putin that allayed fears of an
imminent military conflict in Ukraine, and revived investor
risk appetite.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Wednesday
after pulling back in the previous session from a two-month
high as fears eased that tensions over Russia's incursion
into Ukraine territory could lead to war.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks rebounded on Tuesday after losing
ground in the previous session, as investors were lured back
by a spate of positive results and a global relief rally on
hopes for an easing of tensions between Russia and
Ukraine.
The rand gained more than 1 percent against the dollar
on Tuesday, buoyed by abating investor aversion towards
emerging markets after immediate tensions between Russia and
Ukraine appeared to ease.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Commodity trader and miner Glencore confirmed on
Tuesday its interest in buying oil assets that oil major
Shell RDSa.L is selling in Nigeria.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's military is losing control of swathes of the
largely Muslim northeast to radical Islamist insurgents who
are killing civilians almost daily, and the run-up to
elections next year risks aggravating the violence
further.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling is expected to hold its ground
after the central bank left its key lending rate
unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday as
expected, traders said.
KENYA RATE
Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate
at 8.50 percent for the fifth policy meeting in
a row, its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said on
Tuesday.
KENYA BANKING
Kenya's financial regulator has proposed a separate
regulatory framework for Islamic financial institutions as
part of a broad ten-year strategy designed to boost capital
markets in east Africa's biggest economy.
KENYA DIAMOND TRUST BANK
Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank Group on Tuesday
reported a 20 percent jump in 2013 pretax profit to 7.24
billion shillings ($83.80 million) helped by strong growth
in its loan book.
UGANDA RATE
Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate
at 11.50 percent on Tuesday, but said a decline in foreign
aid was a source of uncertainty for the
economy.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling inched up against the dollar
after the central bank held its policy lending rate and said
it was willing to intervene in the markets again to curb
volatility.
GHANA AVIATION STRIKE
Ghana's air traffic controllers began an unlimited strike on
Tuesday over working conditions, grounding domestic flights,
the head of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)
said.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
The Zambian kwacha hit an all time low of 5.900 per
dollar on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters' data showed, as domestic
dollar demand surged.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on