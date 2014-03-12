NAIROBI, March 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ANGOLA - Angola's central bank to publish data on foreign
exchange reserves for January.
MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces latest decision
on interest rates after monetary policy committee
meeting.
NAMIBIA - Namibia's National statistics agency release
monthly inflation data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in
China and the United States combined with political
tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and
commodities under a dark cloud.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures fell towards $108 a barrel on Wednesday as
demand growth concerns at the world's two biggest oil
consumers overshadowed fears of supply disruption with
geopolitical tensions over Ukraine worsening.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks ended in the black on Tuesday led by
e-commerce giant Naspers NPNJn.J and after a resurgence
by gold and platinum shares.
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on
Tuesday, tracking the euro lower amid broadly poor
investor sentiment towards emerging markets. ZAR/
NIGERIA ECOBANK
The board of Ecobank ETI.LG removed its chief executive,
Thierry Tanoh, on Tuesday following months of turmoil at
one of the biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan
Africa.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained a little ground on
Tuesday, helped by dollar sales by non governmental
organisations (NGOs), while stocks closed lower.
IVORY COAST DEFLATION
Ivory Coast recorded consumer price deflation of -0.2
percent year-on-year in February, slipping from inflation
of 0.1 percent in January, the National Statistics
Institute (NSI) reported on Tuesday.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling UGX= gained against the dollar on
Tuesday, buoyed by soft demand for the greenback and
expectations corporate tax payments will depress demand
further.
UGANDA ANTI-GAYS LAW AND ECONOMY
Ugandans opposed to a new anti-homosexuality law that
punishes gay sex with long jail sentences have filed a
constitutional petition alleging that the law violates
fundamental rights.
ZAMBIA COPPERBELT ENERGY
Standard Chartered's STAN.L private equity arm has
acquired a quarter of Zambia's Copperbelt Energy
Corporation Plc CECZ.LZ for $57 million, its first
investment in the growing African power industry.
SOUTH SUDAN TRIAL
South Sudan charged four high-profile prisoners with
treason on Tuesday, dashing rebel hopes that they would
be released ahead of peace talks planned in Ethiopia this
month.
