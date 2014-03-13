NAIROBI, March 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: NAMIBIA - Namibia's National statistics agency release monthly inflation data. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares cautiously rebounded from two-week lows on Thursday though investors were in no mood to embrace risk ahead of a batch of Chinese data that may offer clues about the extent of its economic slowdown. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures inched higher on Thursday, holding above $108 a barrel, as investors focused on risks from the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and as OPEC raised its 2014 global oil demand growth forecast for a second straight month. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks fell just over 1 percent on Wednesday, as concerns about slowing growth in China hit mining companies such as Assore ASRJ.J and African Rainbow Minerals . The rand fell to its weakest in a fortnight against the dollar on Wednesday, hit as emerging market currencies came under pressure because of growth concerns in China. ZAR/ NIGERIA ECOBANK Pan-African lender Ecobank ETI.LG EBG.GH grew too fast in a short space of time, its biggest shareholder said on Wednesday, potentially signalling a slowdown in the rapid expansion that has taken the financial institution to 35 countries. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained a little ground on Tuesday, helped by dollar sales by non governmental organisations (NGOs), while stocks closed lower. NIGERIA POWER Nigeria's president has authorised a forensic audit of the national energy company, the presidency said on Wednesday, after weeks of public uproar over an alleged $20 billion in missing state revenues. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira currency NGN=D1 firmed 0.1 percent against the US dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by greenback sales by two energy companies, traders said. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 7.48 percent year-on-year in February from 7.84 percent in January, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS Banking stocks pushed Kenya's main share index higher on Wednesday, with investors encouraged by strong earnings results and upcoming dividend payments on banking shares. DUBAI BANK EYES KENYA Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU plans to expand its operations into Indonesia, Kenya and other African countries as it emerges from a period of consolidation, the bank's chief executive said. KENYA T-BILLS The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills KE6MT=RR edged down to 10.045 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.227 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. KENYA/ETHIOPIA Kenya has offered Ethiopian companies a chance to raise funds and trade their shares on the Nairobi bourse in a move that could give them access to capital without compromising Addis Ababa's closed economy policy. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose to a fresh three-year high of 14.0 percent in February, up from 13.8 percent in January, the West African nation's statistics office said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE RATES Mozambique's central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 8.25 percent on Wednesday, saying it wished to maintain a prudent monetary policy stance despite threats to growth from recent serious flooding. ZIMBABWE GAS PLANT A Zimbabwean unit of Chinese-owned Sinosteel plans to build a $780 million coalbed methane gas-fired electricity generation plant to produce 400 MW in the southwest of the country, a company official said on Wednesday. SOMALIA AL SHABAAB OFFENSIVE African Union peacekeepers and the Somali army have begun a major offensive against al Shabaab militants, the U.N.'s Special Representative to Somalia said on Wednesday, urging donors to fund logistical support. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on