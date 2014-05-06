NAIROBI, May 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets shuffled higher on Tuesday after promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street to a firmer finish, though activity was again light with Tokyo still on holiday. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady below $108 per barrel on Tuesday as clashes across Ukraine added to geopolitical risk supporting a market that might otherwise sag due to expectations weekly data will show higher inventories in the United States. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks pulled back from record highs on Monday, with African Bank topping the decliners' list after flagging a first-half loss. South Africa's rand retreated from a three-week high against the dollar on Monday, losing momentum after data showed unemployment was increasing in Africa's most developed economy. CHINA AFRICA AID Chinese Premier Li Keqiang unveiled extra aid for Africa totalling at least $12 billion on Monday, and offered to share advance technology with the continent to help with development of high-speed rail, state media reported. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira strengthened to its strongest in four months against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, boosted by dollar sales by an energy company and weak demand for the greenback. NIGERIA SECURITY The leader of Boko Haram on Monday threatened to sell more than 200 schoolgirls his Islamist militant group kidnapped in northeastern Nigeria last month. Also, gunmen have snatched three Dutch nationals in Nigeria's volatile Niger Delta region, where armed kidnapping rings frequently operate, authorities said on Monday. NIGERIA DANGOTE CEMENT Nigeria's Dangote Cement reported first-quarter pretax profit down 1.25 percent year on year to 53.01 billion naira ($331.73 million). KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling dipped against the dollar on Monday and shares fell after bomb attacks in the capital and the country's main port over the weekend. KENYA SECURITY Kenya's government defended the efforts of its security services on Monday despite deadly weekend bombings, seven months after the Westgate shopping mall attack, and said it has foiled many other plots. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST Amid warnings that ethnic violence in South Sudan risks spiraling into genocide, the United States expects to impose sanctions on individuals on both sides of the conflict in the coming days, U.S. and other diplomatic sources said on Monday. Separately, South Sudan's outgoing army chief General James Hoth Mai accused neighbour and old foe Sudan on Monday of arming rebels fighting his troops in an increasingly ethnic conflict - allegations quickly dismissed by Khartoum. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,270,000 tonnes by May 4, since the start of the season on Oct. 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 1,153,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. IVORY COAST BOND ISSUE Ivory Coast has chosen Citigroup , BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to market a $500 million Eurobond expected to be issued before the end of July, the country's prime minister said. ETISALAT WEST AFRICA Etisalat , which is set to buy a majority stake in Maroc Telecom , has agreed to sell its West African business to the Moroccan firm for $650 million to tap its expertise in that region. ZIMBABWE ECONET WIRELESS Econet Wireless , Zimbabwe's largest mobile phone operator, reported a 14.7 percent drop in annual profits on Monday, hit by higher financing costs and depreciation, but said it would pay its first dividend in three years. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on