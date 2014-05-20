The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MALAWI - Malawi holds presidential and parliamentary
elections, with incumbent Joyce Banda facing a serious
challenge from social conservative Lazarus Chakwera.
RWANDA - The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group holds its
2014 Annual Meetings in Kigali, Rwanda May 19-23.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struggled to muster gains on Tuesday, while the
dollar inched higher but remained not far from its lowest
level against the yen in more than three months.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Tuesday, as
unrest and low output in OPEC-producer Libya offset
expectations of a build in weekly U.S. crude stocks to a
record high.
AFRICA GROWTH
Growth in African economies is set to accelerate to 4.8
percent on average this year while financial flows into the
continent will top $200 billion, or quadruple levels seen in
2000, the African Development Bank said on Monday.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar in
afternoon trade on Monday, starting the week with little
conviction while investors wait for direction from global
markets and key domestic events.
South African stocks edged up on Monday, recovering from
losses in the previous session as shares of unsecured lender
African Bank Investments climbed more than 5 percent from a
decade low.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira weakened marginally against the dollar on
the interbank market on Monday, as investors repatriated
some dividends, and dealers said markets were waiting for
Tuesday's central bank rate decision to take positions.
NIGERIA BANK RIGHTS ISSUE
Nigeria's Unity Bank UNITYBN.LG said on Monday it will raise
19.22 billion naira ($118.39 million) in a rights issue to
its existing shareholders to boost its operations.
ANGOLA INFLATION
Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 7.22 percent
year-on-year in April from 7.32 percent in March, the
National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.
GHANA MARKETS
Gains by banking stocks including Societe Generale Ghana
SOGEGH.GH and the local unit of Pan-African Ecobank
Transnational Incorporated (ETI) lift the GSE
Composite index by 5.14 points to close Friday's trading at
2,246.05 points.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped to an eight-month low on
Monday as manufacturers bought dollars and investors worried
about security in east Africa's biggest economy.
KENYA SECURITY
Suspected Somali al Shabaab militants killed at least 12
people in an ambush in northern Kenya on Monday, a day after
Kenyan jets pounded the Islamists' bases over the border,
disaster and police officials said.
IVORY COAST POWER FIRM
Ivory Coast power utility Cie plans to invest 100
billion CFA francs ($209 million) to double its customer
base by 2017, Dominique Kakou, managing director of the firm
part-owned by French industrial group Bouygues ,
said on Monday.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday in low
activity with the outlook bearish on an expected increase in
corporate demand for dollars.
UGANDA POWER
British-based private equity firm Actis said on Monday it
had sold part of its Ugandan subsidiary's stake in local
power distributor Umeme Ltd for $85.5 million to
institutional investors.
CONGO OIL
Congo Republic is set to reverse a decline in production and
climb to become sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest oil
producer within three years as investors plough billions of
dollars into new projects.
MALAWI ELECTIONS
Malawians vote on Tuesday in an election in which 11
candidates are vying to unseat President Joyce Banda,
southern Africa's first female head of state, who came to
power two years ago.
MADAGASCAR/WORLD BANK
The World Bank will give Madagascar $400 million in
financial support over three years, after recently restoring
ties following a peaceful election, while the European Union
said it was resuming full relations with the Indian Ocean
island.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on