NAIROBI, July 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics South Africa releases
mining output data.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics South Africa releases May
manufacturing output data.
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day
Treasury bills .
* MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces latest
decision on interest rates after Monetary Policy
Committee meeting .
* MOZAMBIQUE - Statistics office releases monthly
consumer inflation data .
* RWANDA - The statistics office issues June inflation
data .
* BOTSWANA - Botswana may issue first quarter GDP
figures .
* ANGOLA - Angola may issue foreign reserves figures.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose and the dollar dipped on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve indicated it was in no rush
to end quantitative easing and begin raising interest
rates.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged down towards $108 a barrel on
Thursday, extending its longest losing streak in fours
years, as weak gasoline demand in the United States
offset a rise in crude imports in China.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* The South African rand was flat against the
dollar for most of Wednesday's session, reflecting a
dearth of local economic data and news to direct the
market.
* South African share prices fell for a third
straight session on Wednesday, bringing losses so far
this week to more than 1 percent on concerns the market
has run too hard.
SOUTH AFRICA
South Africa's Naspers aims to transform
itself into a "predominantly mobile" company, its new
chief executive said on Wednesday, as it looks to bring
its stable of e-commerce and auction sites to tablets
and smartphones.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained ground on Wednesday,
helped by companies squaring their dollar positions,
while stocks closed higher .
KENYA ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday
lending to Kenya's manufacturing sector was picking up,
supporting expectations of robust economic growth.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira was little changed against
the dollar on the interbank market, amid expectations
state-owned energy company NNPC would sell dollars
soon, after earlier dollar sales by some local oil
companies.
NIGERIA CEMENT
Shareholders in Lafarge Wapco , the Nigerian
unit of French cement maker Lafarge , on
Wednesday approved a $1.35 billion deal combining its
Nigerian businesses with Lafarge's wholly-owned South
African subsidiary.
NIGERIA MINISTERS
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan appointed four
close allies as ministers on Wednesday, with sources
saying two of them would shore up his power base in the
largely Muslim north where opposition to him is
strongest.
GHANA RATES
The Bank of Ghana raised its prime interest rate
by 100 basis points to 19.0 percent on
Wednesday to contain inflationary pressure, and it
urged tougher government action to stabilize the
economy.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's inflation is likely to return to
its target range for the end of 2014 of 9.5 percent
plus or minus 2 percent by the fourth quarter, central
bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah said on Wednesday.
