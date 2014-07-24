NAIROBI, July 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a
total 3 billion shillings.
*GHANA - Ghana's main labour union holds a natiowide workers' strike in
protest against what is says are economic hardships.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets edged broadly higher on Thursday and the Australian
dollar jumped after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese
manufacturing bolstered hopes for recovery in the world's second-biggest
economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was steady above $108 a barrel on Thursday, holding on to the
previous day's gains, after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese
manufacturing bolstered hopes for higher demand in the world's
second-biggest oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks inched lower on Wednesday, as concern that shares
are overpriced after a string of record highs undercut recent investor
favourites like Anglo American Platinum .
South Africa's rand rallied to a two-month high against the dollar on
Wednesday, caught up in an emerging markets rally and extending gains
after local inflation data.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira firmed against the greenback on Wednesday,
lifted by month-end dollar sales from multinational oil companies buying
the local currency to meet their domestic obligations, dealers said.
NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES
Nigeria's central bank needs to increase its foreign exchange reserves
before conditions would be suitable for a rate cut, and a cut is unlikely
before presidential elections next year, one of the bank's deputy
governors said on Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom on Wednesday recovered from
its lowest levels in four-month lows to lift Kenyan shares higher, and
the shilling was little changed.
KENYA STOCK EXCHANGE IPO
Kenya's securities market priced shares in its initial public offering at
9.50 shillings ($0.11) on Wednesday, saying it planned a new derivatives
market, as it opened up to non-brokers for the first time in 60
years.
UGANDA COFFEE
Uganda exported 264,611 60-kg bags of coffee in June, down 27 percent
from a year earlier, regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA)
said on Wednesday.
GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION
Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) rose to a fresh four-year
high of 33.1 percent year-on-year in June, driven mainly by utility price
increases, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
SABMILLER ZIMBABWE
SABMiller's Zimbabwe affiliate said on Wednesday lager sales
volumes fell 21 percent during the first quarter to June, another sign of
the southern African nation's sharply contracting economy.
