The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
UGANDA - The central bank sets interest rates at 0900 GMT.
BOTSWANA - The central bank is also scheduled to set lending
rates.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares got a lift on Friday after upbeat U.S. data
suggested weaker oil prices are adding momentum to the
American economy, though a continued slide in crude prices
kept gains in check.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and
dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this
week's losses to more than 8 percent amid persistent
concerns over a global supply glut and a bearish demand
outlook.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand eased one percent to fresh six year lows
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as a new government
rescue plan for Eskom highlighted the huge burden fixing
electricity shortages will have on state coffers.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's overnight lending rate closed flat at 20 percent
after dealers paid naira to fund dollars purchased at a
central bank auction the previous day, draining cash from
the system.
NIGERIA SOVEREIGN BONDS
Nigeria plans to sell 65 billion naira ($359.7 mln) worth of
sovereign bonds with maturities ranging between three- and
20-years on December 17, the Debt Management Office said on
Thursday.
NIGERIA ELECTION
Former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari will be the main
opposition candidate in next year's Nigerian presidential
ballot after triumphing in a primary election on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling recovered losses to end unchanged on
Thursday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount
of dollars to banks to prop up the local currency, dealers
said.
KENYA INSECURITY
Suspected separatists killed a Kenyan policeman and
critically wounded two more when they attacked their camp in
the coastal county of Kilifi, a senior regional official
said on Friday.
MAURITIUS ELECTION
Mauritius voters rejected plans to grant more powers to the
president by handing an election victory to a coalition that
opposed changing the constitution, electoral officials said
on Thursday.
