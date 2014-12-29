NAIROBI, Dec 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks tip-toed higher on Monday, following fresh
gains on Wall Street, while the euro wallowed near 28-month
lows versus the dollar on nervousness ahead of a vote in the
Greek parliament that could result in snap elections.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose on Monday, after dropping for the past two
sessions, as escalating clashes in Libya stoked worries
about supply from the OPEC member.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks ended a touch a lower on Wednesday in a
shortened session ahead of the Christmas break, led by Sasol
as the price of crude oil dropped below $61 a
barrel.
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on
Wednesday in what could be a negative trend for the currency
going into 2015 after stronger-than-expected economic growth
in the United States buoyed an already bullish
dollar.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's central bank says the post-devaluation band for
the naira is "appropriately priced", but black market
hawkers out on the street are trading it at around 3-5
percent below its floor in the run-up to Christmas.
NIGERIA ELECTIONS
Nigeria has made an effort to clean up voter registration
for elections next February, but holding a credible poll is
a daunting prospect amid chaotic distribution of ballot
cards and an Islamist insurgency that could disenfranchise
millions.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya' shilling weakened on Wednesday on dollar
buying by companies before a two-day break for the Christmas
holiday, while telecoms firm Safaricom helped lift
stocks.
KENYA EU EXPORTS
The European Union will grant an early return to duty-free
trade in a range of agricultural products from east Africa,
its ambassador to Kenya said on Wednesday, in a "Christmas
gift" for Kenyan flower growers ahead of Valentine's
Day.
MAURITIUS CENTRAL BANK
Mauritius central bank governor on Saturday said he had been
sacked by the Indian Ocean island's new government after
seven years in charge of the bank, but hinted that he may
appeal the move.
TANZANIA CORRUPTION
International donors who have delayed budget support to
Tanzania over corruption allegations in the energy sector
said on Wednesday they were still assessing whether to
release financial aid to the country.
GHANA MARKETS
The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
25.8117 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 25.8026
percent at the last sale.
GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION
Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) fell to 37.5
percent in November, from a revised figure of 40.1 percent
year-on-year in October, the national statistics office said
on Wednesday.
