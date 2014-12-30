NAIROBI, Dec 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*RWANDA - The central bank announces its latest decision
on its key repo rate , which stands unchanged
at 6.5 percent since June, when by was cut by 50 basis
points.
*KENYA - Statistics office to release December consumer
inflation data anytime starting on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended losses on Tuesday, as a sharp
selloff in commodities overnight and political uncertainty
in Greece made investors less willing to take risks in the
final trading days of 2014.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil extended losses into a fourth session on
Tuesday, with prices hovering close to a more than
five-year low above $57 per barrel, as persistent worries
about a global supply glut offset concerns about output
disruptions in Libyan.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand softened slightly against the dollar
on Monday, tracking other emerging market currencies in
thin holiday trade after the Russian rouble continued its
downward march on fears of a deep economic contraction in
2015.
South African stocks climbed more than 1 percent in
thin trade on Monday to close at a three-week high as
investors snapped up bullion producers such as AngloGold
Ashanti that have benefited from a recent rally
in the spot price.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened to a three-year low on
Monday as telecom and manufacturing companies bought
dollars to settle their bills by year end. Stocks ended
higher.
MOZAMBIQUE LICENSING ROUND
Mozambique has extended by over three months a licensing
round for 15 new offshore and onshore blocks for gas and
oil exploration and production, a senior government
official said on Monday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 756,000 tonnes by December 28 since the start of
the season on October 1, exporters estimated on Monday,
down from 890,000 tonnes in the same period of the
previous season.
