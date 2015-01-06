NAIROBI, Jan 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Mauritius due to release December consumer
inflation data during the week.
* Seychelles due to release December consumer
inflation data during the week.
* HSBC releases December Purchasing Managers' Index
.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday as sliding oil prices and
political uncertainty in Greece forced investors out of risk
assets and into the safety of government bonds.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil edged up on Tuesday, recovering from a five
percent plunge in the previous session that saw prices touch
fresh 5-1/2 year lows in an oversupplied market.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar on
Monday as markets bet a relatively healthy U.S. economy will
lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the middle of this
year.
* South Africa's benchmark Top-40 share index posted
its biggest one-day drop since November 2008 on Monday,
shedding 3.9 percent as investors worldwide dumped emerging
market assets in the face of a resurgent dollar and falling
oil prices.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main share index fell on Monday following the
introduction of a new capital gains tax, while the shilling
inched down on the back of dollar orders by importers
resuming business after the holidays.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira <NGN=D1 > opened 1.9 percent down on its
2014 close at 185 to the dollar on Monday, Thomson Reuters
data showed. The all-share index opened down 2
percent at 33961.42 on the first day of trading this year.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Farmers in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions
reported an intensification of the Harmattan weather
phenomenon over the past week, raising concerns that its
effects were damaging trees and could reduce the size of this
season's crop.
GAMBIA COUP ATTEMPT
Federal prosecutors on Monday charged a Texas businessman who
allegedly wanted to be the president of Gambia with conspiring
with a former U.S. Army sergeant and others to orchestrate a
deadly coup attempt in the tiny African nation last week.
CONGO FIGHTING
United Nations and Congolese troops launched strikes on Monday
against remnants of a Burundian rebel group based in the
rugged borderlands of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a
U.N. military spokesman said.
EQUATORIAL GUINEA OIL HUB
Nigerian energy firm Taleveras Group said on Monday it had
signed a deal with the government of Equatorial Guinea to
build a giant oil storage hub in the central African country.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on