NAIROBI, Jan 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya Treasury auctions 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro hit a nine-year trough on Wednesday as collapsing oil
prices and worries about the world economy drove skittish
investors into the arms of safe-haven sovereign debt.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices remained near five-and-a-half year lows in
early Asian trading on Wednesday after prices saw yet more
heavy falls in the previous session, and analysts said a
supply glut meant that more falls were likely before a
rebound.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African bonds and the rand firmed against the
U.S. dollar on Tuesday as global oil prices continued to fall,
triggering sell-offs in riskier emerging markets with
investors preferring to bet on safe-haven currencies and fixed
income.
* Gold producers such as Harmony Gold zipped higher
on Tuesday, leading a strong rally in South African shares
after the previous session's sharp sell-off, with
investors flocking to the precious metal as a safe haven amid
global market storms.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened on Tuesday, weighed down by
corporate demand for dollars, while the benchmark share index
eked out meagre gains as investors regrouped following losses
in the previous session.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's all share index closed down 4.19
percent on Tuesday, while the naira ended up 0.8
percent following a turbulent second day of trading this year.
NIGERIA ISLAMISTS
Facing an increasingly violent Islamist insurgency, governors
from three states in northeast Nigeria asked President
Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday to deploy extra troops to secure
their regions before next month's presidential election.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling lost ground on Tuesday, dropping
as much as 0.7 percent as commercial banks bought dollars in
anticipation of post-holiday demand from importers.
EBOLA VACCINE
Johnson & Johnson has started clinical trials of its
experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster from
Denmark's Bavarian Nordic , making it the third such
shot to enter human testing.
GAMBIA GOVERNMENT
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh reshuffled three major posts
in his government, state television reported, a week after a
failed coup attempt in the West Africa nation.
MOZAMBIQUE ARREST
The spokesman for Mozambique's main opposition party has been
arrested after leading a demonstration protesting against the
result of last October's election, police said on Tuesday.
AFRICAN REBEL
A man identifying himself as Dominic Ongwen, a senior
commander of the Lord's Resistance Army, gave himself up to
U.S.-African forces tracking the guerrilla group in the
Central African Republic, the State Department said on
Tuesday.
