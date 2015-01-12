NAIROBI, Jan 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique's new parliament to be sworn in.
The opposition Renamo Party has said it will not take its 89
seats in the parliament after it cried foul over the results
of last October's election.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The U.S. dollar took a dip on Monday as Asian investors
caught up with a benign payrolls report and the subsequent
slide in Treasury yields, though turnover was light with
Tokyo on holiday.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday weighed by
weakening demand in Europe and Asia, while refineries in
Philadelphia and Ohio were hit hard by fires over the
weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA DEBT
Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to hold steady
at next week's sale, as the market waits to see what bonds
the central bank will use to raise funds this month, traders
said.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African shares snapped a three-day winning streak on
Friday, dropping 1.6 percent as investors took profit in
Shoprite , Aspen Pharmacare and other index
heavyweights that had clocked up recent big gains.
South Africa's rand extended modest recent gains on
Friday to hit its firmest level against the dollar in three
weeks, after upbeat U.S. jobs data suggested an improving
global economic outlook.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Two suspected child suicide bombers blew themselves up in a
market in northeast Nigeria on Sunday, witnesses said,
killing three people in the second apparent attack in two
days using young girls strapped with
explosives.
Separately, Nigerian ground forces backed by air strikes
were fighting to reclaim Baga from Islamist militant group
Boko Haram which seized the northeastern town and a nearby
military base at the weekend, a government spokesman said on
Friday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares edged up on Friday after a sluggish week
marked by thin trading volumes caused by the introduction of
a new capital gains tax, while the shilling was almost
unchanged against the dollar.
KENYA INSURER SALE
Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual
said on Friday it had bought a 23.3 percent stake in
Kenyan insurer UAP Holdings for $97.6
million.
TOGO POLITICS
Togo's opposition has failed to persuade the ruling party to
support a two-term presidential limit that would prevent
President Faure Gnassingbé running for office again, party
leaders said on Friday.
