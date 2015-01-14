NAIROBI, Jan 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee to release its decision on the bank's key lending rate. *GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service to release GDP data for third quarter 2014, and inflation data for December. *KENYA - The central bank to auction 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings. *KENYA - The energy regulator releases its monthly review of retail prices of fuel, setting the maximum price. GLOBAL MARKETS Concerns about the global economy battered commodities and kept Asian equities subdued on Wednesday, while the euro was pinned near nine-year lows as investors bet the European Central Bank was just a week away from launching a new stimulus campaign. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices slid in early Asian trade on Wednesday after touching their lowest in nearly six years the previous session, with analysts predicting further falls as oversupply plagues the market. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African shares rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday amid expectations that European Union policy makers will intervene to keep the euro zone from slipping into deflation, a move that should help to ease risk aversion. The rand held its ground against the dollar on Tuesday, as strong metal prices buoyed demand for commodity currencies. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira fell 1.4 percent against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, with no fresh dollar supply and after the central bank dropped a directive that had stopped commercial lenders from taking positions in the forex market, dealers said. The central bank said that dollars bought from the interbank market can be held only for up to 72 hours, after which they must be sold back to the central bank at its own day rate, a circular seen by Reuters showed. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's inflation rate was only marginally up at 8 percent in December, completing a second year in single digits despite a sharp fall in the naira currency following a devaluation. NIGERIA SECURITY A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a mosque in the northeastern Nigerian city of Gombe on Tuesday, killing at least two other people and wounding 14 during prayers, a Red Cross official and witnesses said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday, undermined by dollar demand from the energy, telecommunications and manufacturing sectors, while Centum Investments helped lift the stock market. UGANDA DEBT Expectations that Uganda will spend more than planned in the run up to an election due in early 2016, pose risks for investors who are demanding higher returns to hold government debt. ETHIOPIA AIRLINE Ethiopian Airlines is in talks with Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to purchase stakes in their carriers and manage them, its chief executive told Reuters. TANZANIA ZAMBIA RAILWAY Railway workers on a key copper freight line between Zambia and Tanzania have gone on strike, halting operations on the loss-making route, the railway authority said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on