NAIROBI, Jan 14
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya's Monetary Policy
Committee to release its decision on the bank's key lending
rate.
*GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service to release GDP data for
third quarter 2014, and inflation data for December.
*KENYA - The central bank to auction 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.
*KENYA - The energy regulator releases its monthly review of
retail prices of fuel, setting the maximum price.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Concerns about the global economy battered commodities and
kept Asian equities subdued on Wednesday, while the euro was
pinned near nine-year lows as investors bet the European
Central Bank was just a week away from launching a new
stimulus campaign.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices slid in early Asian trade on Wednesday after
touching their lowest in nearly six years the previous
session, with analysts predicting further falls as
oversupply plagues the market.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African shares rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday
amid expectations that European Union policy makers will
intervene to keep the euro zone from slipping into
deflation, a move that should help to ease risk
aversion.
The rand held its ground against the dollar on Tuesday,
as strong metal prices buoyed demand for commodity
currencies.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira fell 1.4 percent against the U.S.
currency on Tuesday, with no fresh dollar supply and after
the central bank dropped a directive that had stopped
commercial lenders from taking positions in the forex
market, dealers said.
The central bank said that dollars bought from the
interbank market can be held only for up to 72 hours, after
which they must be sold back to the central bank at its own
day rate, a circular seen by Reuters showed.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's inflation rate was only marginally up
at 8 percent in December, completing a second year in single
digits despite a sharp fall in the naira currency following
a devaluation.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a mosque in the
northeastern Nigerian city of Gombe on Tuesday, killing at
least two other people and wounding 14 during prayers, a Red
Cross official and witnesses said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday, undermined
by dollar demand from the energy, telecommunications and
manufacturing sectors, while Centum Investments
helped lift the stock market.
UGANDA DEBT
Expectations that Uganda will spend more than planned in the
run up to an election due in early 2016, pose risks for
investors who are demanding higher returns to hold
government debt.
ETHIOPIA AIRLINE
Ethiopian Airlines is in talks with Rwanda and the
Democratic Republic of Congo to purchase stakes in their
carriers and manage them, its chief executive told
Reuters.
TANZANIA ZAMBIA RAILWAY
Railway workers on a key copper freight line between Zambia
and Tanzania have gone on strike, halting operations on the
loss-making route, the railway authority said on Tuesday.
