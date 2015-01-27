NAIROBI, Jan 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
*RWANDA - International Monetary Fund Managing Director
Christine Lagarde and Rwanda's Minister for Finance and
Economic Planning Claver Gatete to hold a joint news
conference on the country's economic outlook.
*MAURITIUS - The government presents its latest five-year
development plan.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Tuesday and the
euro clung to rare gains, relieved that European equities
had weathered Greece's election outcome without much
disruption.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil prices held above $48 on Tuesday following
comments from OPEC that prices may have found a floor.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks ended higher on Monday, shaking off
worries about the outcome of Greece's election, with Naspers
adding the most points to the index.
The rand weakened against the dollar, largely weighed
down by power utility Eskom's warning of deeper power cuts
that are likely to dampen investor sentiment.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira ended at a record closing low on
Monday, despite central bank intervention, as the currency
continued to weaken on strong demand for the greenback,
dealers said.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigerian troops were fighting on Monday with air support to
recapture the northeastern town of Monguno from Boko Haram
insurgents as more than 5,000 residents fled, government and
security sources said.
NIGERIA OIL PIPELINE
Nigeria resumed operations on its Trans Forcados oil
pipeline, a senior oil official said on Monday, bringing
back on stream part of the network whose closure also led to
a near halving of the country's gas
production.
NIGERIA BANKING
Nigeria's Access Bank will start marketing a
rights issue on Monday aiming to raise 52.6 billion naira
($275.10 million) to invest in infrastructure and boost
lending.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was little changed on Monday as
tight liquidity continued to lend support to the local
currency. Stocks inched lower.
KENYA INSURER SALE
Old Mutual Plc said on Monday it had bought another
37.3 percent in UAP Holdings, taking its stake in the Kenyan
insurer to 60.7 percent.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,045,000 tonnes by Jan. 25 since the start of the
season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down from
1,067,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
season.
ZAMBIA FINANCE MINISTER
Zambia's new President Edgar Lungu on Monday retained
Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda to help turn around a
stuttering economy, after securing a narrow victory in last
week's presidential poll.
ANGOLA BUDGET
Angola's cabinet has asked parliament to revise down the oil
price assumption in the 2015 budget to $40 per barrel from
its earlier projection of $81 per barrel, due to tumbling
crude prices, the finance ministry said.
