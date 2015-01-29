NAIROBI, Jan 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Zambia's statistics office releases inflation data for January. *TANZANIA - The World Bank releases its latest economic update for Tanzania. *KENYA - The central bank to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 3 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the Federal Reserve unexpectedly lifted its view on the economy, signalling that the U.S. central bank remains firmly on track with plans to raise interest rates this year. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil remained weak in Asia on Thursday after data showing record U.S. stockpiles sent prices tumbling to the lowest level in nearly six years in the previous session and analysts said a global glut would continue to keep the market under pressure. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand shook-off power supply concerns and broad emerging market weakness to trade over half a percent firmer against the dollar on Wednesday, as traders anticipating a delay in a U.S. rate hike boosted the local unit. Stocks advanced for a third straight session on Wednesday, with health and beauty retailer Clicks Group hitting a record high powered by higher sales over Christmas. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed sharply on Wednesday after state-oil company NNPC sold around $350 million to lenders, helping the currency recover from a record low against the dollar. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Wednesday on tightening liquidity in the money markets. Stocks edged lower. KENYA OIL IMPORTS Kenya's oil importers bought over 550,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery over March to April, similar volumes to a previous purchase, industry sources said on Thursday. TANZANIA POLITICS Tanzanian police arrested a senior opposition figure and 32 supporters, officials said on Wednesday, at an allegedly illegal rally where police used tear gas to scatter demonstrators. UGANDA BANKING Stanbic Bank Uganda (SBU) has signed an $85 million, 18-month loan to fund its general business activities, the first time it has borrowed from international loan markets, the main arranger of the facility said on Wednesday. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's central bank is ready to intervene "vigorously" this year to ensure a much more stable currency, a senior bank official said on Wednesday, after the cedi slumped 31 percent against the dollar in 2014. GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) slowed to 34.2 percent year-on-year as oil prices fell in December from a revised figure of 37.6 percent in November, the national statistics office said on Wednesday. IVORY COAST EUROBOND Ivory Coast will launch a Eurobond in February or in the following few months to bolster government finances and promote development, deputy finance minister Nialé Kaba said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on