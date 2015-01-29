NAIROBI, Jan 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*Zambia's statistics office releases inflation data for
January.
*TANZANIA - The World Bank releases its latest economic
update for Tanzania.
*KENYA - The central bank to auction 91-day Treasury bills
worth a total 3 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the Federal Reserve
unexpectedly lifted its view on the economy, signalling that
the U.S. central bank remains firmly on track with plans to
raise interest rates this year.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil remained weak in Asia on Thursday after data showing
record U.S. stockpiles sent prices tumbling to the lowest
level in nearly six years in the previous session and
analysts said a global glut would continue to keep the
market under pressure.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand shook-off power supply concerns and broad emerging
market weakness to trade over half a percent firmer against
the dollar on Wednesday, as traders anticipating a delay in
a U.S. rate hike boosted the local unit.
Stocks advanced for a third straight session on
Wednesday, with health and beauty retailer Clicks Group
hitting a record high powered by higher sales over
Christmas.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira firmed sharply on Wednesday
after state-oil company NNPC sold around $350 million to
lenders, helping the currency recover from a record low
against the dollar.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Wednesday on
tightening liquidity in the money markets. Stocks edged
lower.
KENYA OIL IMPORTS
Kenya's oil importers bought over 550,000 tonnes of oil
products for delivery over March to April, similar volumes
to a previous purchase, industry sources said on
Thursday.
TANZANIA POLITICS
Tanzanian police arrested a senior opposition figure and 32
supporters, officials said on Wednesday, at an allegedly
illegal rally where police used tear gas to scatter
demonstrators.
UGANDA BANKING
Stanbic Bank Uganda (SBU) has signed an $85
million, 18-month loan to fund its general business
activities, the first time it has borrowed from
international loan markets, the main arranger of the
facility said on Wednesday.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's central bank is ready to intervene "vigorously" this
year to ensure a much more stable currency, a senior bank
official said on Wednesday, after the cedi slumped 31
percent against the dollar in 2014.
GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION
Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) slowed to 34.2
percent year-on-year as oil prices fell in December from a
revised figure of 37.6 percent in November, the national
statistics office said on Wednesday.
IVORY COAST EUROBOND
Ivory Coast will launch a Eurobond in February or in the
following few months to bolster government finances and
promote development, deputy finance minister Nialé Kaba
said.
