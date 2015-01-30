NAIROBI, Jan 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Kenya and Uganda due to release January consumer inflation data. *MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions Bank 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged up on Friday, talking heart from a late earnings-led surge on Wall Street even as continuing concerns about global growth tempered gains. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday following slight gains in the previous sessions, and analysts said the outlook remained weak with production high and producers reducing operating costs to adjust to lower export revenues. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand recovered earlier losses against the dollar on Thursday, after the central bank kept domestic rates unchanged and moved to dampen market expectations of a rate cut this year due to lower oil prices. Stocks ended lower on Thursday as a rise in retailers such as Shoprite failed to offset a slide in gold mining houses, which were hit by lower metal prices. AFRICA CURRENCIES Nigeria's volatile naira is likely to steady next week on dollar sales by oil companies, while East African currencies are expected to be supported by central bank intervention. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian naira shed 1.64 percent to close at 189.10 against the greenback on Thursday, despite dollar sales by the central bank and oil companies, dealers said. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria expects economic growth this year of 5.54 percent, down from an estimated 6.23 percent for 2014, after the government trimmed expenditure because of the oil price slump, the statistics office said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was a touch weaker on Thursday on dollar demand from importers, while stocks nudged lower. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania needs urgently to deal with its growing fiscal deficit to boost economic growth, which is expected to reach 7 percent this year, the World Bank said on Thursday. GHANA OIL PRODUCTION Ghana's new oil fields are on schedule to start production next year as development has passed the half-way stage, lead operator Tullow Oil said on Thursday. IVORY COAST EUROBOND Ivory Coast aims to issue a Eurobond of less than $1 billion next month, Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said on Thursday, as it seeks extra funds to help its economy recover after a civil war. ANGOLA ECONOMY Angola's oil-dependent economy is set to slow this year, key infrastructure projects will be shelved and swathes of social spending are facing the chop as a global crude price slump takes its toll on Africa's second-biggest producer. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on