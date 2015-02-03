NAIROBI, Feb 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* SOUTH AFRICA - The Treasury auctions 2.35 billion rand
worth of its 2030, 2044 and 2048 bonds at a weekly sale to
primary dealers.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Ford Motor Southern Africa presents
quarterly sales results.
* MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may release its key rate
* BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may release its key rate
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks sagged on Tuesday amid lingering growth
concerns, while the Australian dollar plumbed six-year lows
after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a
record low.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil prices began firmly in Asian trading on
Tuesday after clocking up gains of 11 percent in the prior
two sessions, but prices began coming off their best on
persistent worries over China's demand outlook.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand continued a recent volatile
run on Monday, strengthening by over a percent against the
dollar as U.S. consumer spending declined by is biggest
margin since late 2009.
* South African shares ended slightly higher on
Monday, led by a sharp rise in heavyweight Sasol as
the price of crude oil rose.
SOUTH AFRICA SACOIL
South Africa's oil and gas explorer SacOil Holdings
said on Monday it may cancel an agreement to complete an
appraisal on a prospective oil asset in Nigeria and could
exit other assets as the price of oil tumbles.
SOUTH AFRICA POWER
South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Monday
power supply from its nuclear plant would be restored by the
end of this week following a technical fault which cut about
1,000 megawatts from the country's ailing grid.
SOUTH AFRICA SIBYANYE
South African-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold
said on Monday it had reached an agreement with unions to cut
fewer jobs than had been at risk at its struggling Cooke 4
operation.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
* Nigeria's naira shed almost 1 percent on Monday
despite a central bank intervention meant to lift the
currency and dollar sales from oil firm Shell ,
dealers said.
NIGERIA GUINNESS
Guinness Nigeria said on Monday that first-half
pretax profit fell to 4.65 billion naira ($24.5 million),
down 27.4 percent from 6.41 billion naira year ago.
NIGERIA INVESTMENT
Foreign investors sold off Nigerian stocks valued at 846.5
billion naira ($4.5 billion) last year, stock exchange data
showed on Monday, 65 percent more than in 2013 as falls in
oil prices and the naira currency depressed sentiment.
KENYA MARKETS
Shares in cash-strapped Mumias Sugar surged 8.6
percent on Monday to lead Kenyan stocks higher on news that
the government would rescue the country's leading sugar
producer. The shilling held steady.
BOTSWANA GROWTH
Botswana expects slightly lower economic growth in 2015
compared to the previous year, but the domestic outlook
remains positive despite an uncertain global environment,
Finance Minister Kenneth Matambo said on Monday.
ZIMBABWE PLATINUM TAX
Zimbabwe will keep a 15 percent export tax on unrefined
platinum for now because mines have failed to provide a
roadmap on how they plan to set up a local refinery, Finance
Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Monday.
ANGOLA RATES
Angola's central bank left its benchmark lending rate
unchanged at 9.0 percent on Monday, saying this
was appropriate to maintain price stability in the economy.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Dry Harmattan desert winds continued to recede across most of
Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week, but
farmers in the production heartland said the dry weather and
high temperatures risked delaying the upcoming mid-crop.
