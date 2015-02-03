NAIROBI, Feb 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * SOUTH AFRICA - The Treasury auctions 2.35 billion rand worth of its 2030, 2044 and 2048 bonds at a weekly sale to primary dealers. * SOUTH AFRICA - Ford Motor Southern Africa presents quarterly sales results. * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may release its key rate * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may release its key rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks sagged on Tuesday amid lingering growth concerns, while the Australian dollar plumbed six-year lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a record low. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude oil prices began firmly in Asian trading on Tuesday after clocking up gains of 11 percent in the prior two sessions, but prices began coming off their best on persistent worries over China's demand outlook. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand continued a recent volatile run on Monday, strengthening by over a percent against the dollar as U.S. consumer spending declined by is biggest margin since late 2009. * South African shares ended slightly higher on Monday, led by a sharp rise in heavyweight Sasol as the price of crude oil rose. SOUTH AFRICA SACOIL South Africa's oil and gas explorer SacOil Holdings said on Monday it may cancel an agreement to complete an appraisal on a prospective oil asset in Nigeria and could exit other assets as the price of oil tumbles. SOUTH AFRICA POWER South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Monday power supply from its nuclear plant would be restored by the end of this week following a technical fault which cut about 1,000 megawatts from the country's ailing grid. SOUTH AFRICA SIBYANYE South African-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold said on Monday it had reached an agreement with unions to cut fewer jobs than had been at risk at its struggling Cooke 4 operation. NIGERIA CURRENCY * Nigeria's naira shed almost 1 percent on Monday despite a central bank intervention meant to lift the currency and dollar sales from oil firm Shell , dealers said. NIGERIA GUINNESS Guinness Nigeria said on Monday that first-half pretax profit fell to 4.65 billion naira ($24.5 million), down 27.4 percent from 6.41 billion naira year ago. NIGERIA INVESTMENT Foreign investors sold off Nigerian stocks valued at 846.5 billion naira ($4.5 billion) last year, stock exchange data showed on Monday, 65 percent more than in 2013 as falls in oil prices and the naira currency depressed sentiment. KENYA MARKETS Shares in cash-strapped Mumias Sugar surged 8.6 percent on Monday to lead Kenyan stocks higher on news that the government would rescue the country's leading sugar producer. The shilling held steady. BOTSWANA GROWTH Botswana expects slightly lower economic growth in 2015 compared to the previous year, but the domestic outlook remains positive despite an uncertain global environment, Finance Minister Kenneth Matambo said on Monday. ZIMBABWE PLATINUM TAX Zimbabwe will keep a 15 percent export tax on unrefined platinum for now because mines have failed to provide a roadmap on how they plan to set up a local refinery, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Monday. ANGOLA RATES Angola's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.0 percent on Monday, saying this was appropriate to maintain price stability in the economy. IVORY COAST COCOA Dry Harmattan desert winds continued to recede across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week, but farmers in the production heartland said the dry weather and high temperatures risked delaying the upcoming mid-crop. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on