NAIROBI, Feb 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's central bank publishes
monthly FX reserves data.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of
inflation linked bonds.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month,
6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills
* SEYCHELLES - Statistics office due to release inflation
data.
* ETHIOPIA - Statistics office may release inflation data.
* MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique may release inflation data.
* BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Friday and oil
prices continued to rebound, even as investors remained wary
ahead of the key U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January
later in the session.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday, continuing a
rebound from near six-year lows plumbed last week, but rising
global inventories and steady OPEC supply will likely cap
gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FOREX
Nigeria's naira is expected to remain volatile next week hit
by the slide in crude prices after touching a new record low
on Thursday, while other currencies are also seen on the back
foot due to rising dollar demand from local importers.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand took advantage of
disappointing unemployment figures from the United States and
demand for emerging market assets to climb to its highest in
two-months against the dollar on Thursday.
* South African shares ended flat on Thursday with
gains made by platinum companies offset by energy stocks
suffering from weaker oil prices such as petrochemicals firm
Sasol .
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling rose on Thursday to its strongest
level since Jan 20 after a surge of dollar inflows caught the
market unawares. Shares rose for a fifth straight day.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira recovered from a record low to end
trading unchanged on Thursday, after the central bank sold
dollars to prop up the local currency, dealers said.
NIGERIA AUDIT
Nigeria's state oil company said on Thursday that a forensic
audit conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers has cleared it of
the allegation that it failed to remit $20 billion owed to
the state.
IVORY COAST EUROBOND
Ivory Coast officials will travel to London and New York in
mid-February to drum up investor interest in a planned
Eurobond worth 500 billion CFA franc ($870 million), Prime
Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said on Thursday.
SOUTH AFRICA POWER
South Africa's cash-strapped state utility Eskom on
Thursday imposed its biggest power cut this year in Africa's
most advanced economy when more than five power generating
units failed.
RWANDA BOND
Rwanda will sell a three-year Treasury bond worth 15 billion
francs ($22 million) this month, the central bank said on
Thursday.
EBOLA AID
The International Monetary Fund has granted Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone debt relief of about $100 million in total,
the first time a global institution has provided such relief
to the three West African nations hardest hit by the Ebola
outbreak.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on