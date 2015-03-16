NAIROBI, March 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares began the week on the back foot on Monday after a downbeat session on Wall Street, while the euro skidded to a fresh 12-year low on divergent monetary policy paths between the United States and the euro zone. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Monday, with U.S. crude dropping nearly 3 percent to a six-year low as the dollar hit fresh highs and spare oil storage capacity runs low around the world. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's benchmark index edged higher on Friday, breaking an eight-session losing streak as bank shares rose. The shilling weakened slightly. GHANA OIL Ghana has slashed its 2015 oil revenue forecast to 1.5 billion cedis ($417 million) from 4.2 billion cedis when the budget was presented in November due to lower crude prices, the finance minister said. SUDAN ELECTIONS A Sudanese rebel group said on Friday it had launched a military campaign focused on derailing elections slated for next month, as rebels and the government reported fresh clashes. ZAMBIA PRESIDENT Zambia's new President Edgar Lungu has undergone surgery in a South African hospital to correct a narrowing of the oesophagus which caused him to fall ill a week ago, his spokesman said. SIERRA LEONE VICE PRESIDENT Sierra Leone's vice president, Samuel Sam-Sumana, said on Saturday that he had requested asylum at the U.S. embassy in Freetown after soldiers surrounded his home, following his expulsion from the ruling All People's Congress (APC) party this month. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email: nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)