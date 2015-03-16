NAIROBI, March 16 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares began the week on the back foot on Monday after
a downbeat session on Wall Street, while the euro skidded to
a fresh 12-year low on divergent monetary policy paths
between the United States and the euro zone.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell on Monday, with U.S. crude dropping nearly 3
percent to a six-year low as the dollar hit fresh highs and
spare oil storage capacity runs low around the world.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's benchmark index edged higher on Friday,
breaking an eight-session losing streak as bank shares rose.
The shilling weakened slightly.
GHANA OIL
Ghana has slashed its 2015 oil revenue forecast to 1.5
billion cedis ($417 million) from 4.2 billion cedis when the
budget was presented in November due to lower crude prices,
the finance minister said.
SUDAN ELECTIONS
A Sudanese rebel group said on Friday it had launched a
military campaign focused on derailing elections slated for
next month, as rebels and the government reported fresh
clashes.
ZAMBIA PRESIDENT
Zambia's new President Edgar Lungu has undergone surgery in a
South African hospital to correct a narrowing of the
oesophagus which caused him to fall ill a week ago, his
spokesman said.
SIERRA LEONE VICE PRESIDENT
Sierra Leone's vice president, Samuel Sam-Sumana, said on
Saturday that he had requested asylum at the U.S. embassy in
Freetown after soldiers surrounded his home, following his
expulsion from the ruling All People's Congress (APC) party
this month.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
(Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email:
nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)