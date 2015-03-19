NAIROBI, March 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - Events: KENYA - Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar was giving ground in Asia on Thursday as investors priced in a later start and a slower pace for future U.S rate rises, slashing bond yields globally and firing up stocks. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures fell towards $55 a barrel on Thursday after a bigger than expected crude stock build in the United States, though losses were limited by a weaker dollar as the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate hikes. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling firmed on Wednesday as investors sold dollars to take advantage of the local currency's drop to near 3-year lows and hard currency inflows trickled in aimed at a bond sale due next week. NAMIBIA INFLATION Namibia's consumer inflation slowed sharply to 3.6 percent year-on-year in February from 4.5 percent in the month before, the statistics office said on Wednesday. SENEGAL DEBT Senegal plans to issue between $500 million and $1 billion in foreign debt this year, starting from June, to cover its budgetary needs, an economic advisor to President Macky Sall told Reuters. SIERRA LEONE Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has sacked Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana for seeking asylum in the U.S. Embassy, a statement from the president's office said on Wednesday. KENYA CENTRAL BANK Kenya should have a new central bank governor in place by the end of May, replacing Njuguna Ndung'u who stepped down this month after eight years in office, a top official involved in the selection said. TANZANIA GAS Tanzania has put on hold a much-awaited natural gas bill that was expected to be passed by parliament this month, officials said on Wednesday, further delaying a law to govern its hydrocarbons industry. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email: nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)