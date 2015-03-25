NAIROBI, March 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * BOTSWANA - Botswana expected to release GDP figures. * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills. * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 12-year infrastructure bond worth 25 billion shillings. * GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases producer inflation data for February. * SOUTH AFRICA - The second maize production forecast for the 2015 crop. * AFRICA - The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank of the Central African monetary union (BEAC) meet. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks stalled on Wednesday following declines on Wall Street, while the dollar held on to modest gains after a rise in U.S. inflation. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude oil futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as ballooning U.S. storage volumes continued to pressure prices although relatively healthy demand figures from Europe supported prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand rode the wave of an emerging market rally on Tuesday, extending gains to a new three-week high to a U.S. currency weighed down on expectations the Federal Reserve will delay an interest rate hike to September. * South African share prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of major overseas markets, with Capitec Holdings surging to lifetime high after the lender reported higher annual profit. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling strengthened on Tuesday, helped by dollar flows from offshore investors preparing to buy a government bond due to be auctioned on Wednesday. The main shares index fell for a third straight day. KENYA TEA Kenya's tea output and exports rose in 2014 from a year before, data from the industry regulator showed. NIGERIA RATES Nigeria's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 13 percent as expected on Tuesday, saying tight monetary policy should offset the inflationary effects of elevated spending ahead of a March 28 election. NIGERIA BILLS Nigeria plans to raise 97.81 billion naira ($492 million) in Treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday, the central bank said on Tuesday. NIGERIA ELECTION he Nigerian federal high court in Lagos has barred the military from deploying around polling stations during March 28 national elections, the lawyer for the parliamentarian who brought the case said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast will maintain a cocoa farmgate price of 850 CFA/kg for the mid-crop season beginning next month, a government spokesman said on Tuesday. SOUTH SUDAN SANCTIONS The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday threatened sanctions against "senior individuals" in South Sudan for actions or policies that jeopardize security and stability after the war-torn country's leaders failed to agree on a peace deal. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Writing by Edmund Blair)