NAIROBI, March 25
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* BOTSWANA - Botswana expected to release GDP figures.
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills.
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 12-year
infrastructure bond worth 25 billion shillings.
* GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases producer
inflation data for February.
* SOUTH AFRICA - The second maize production forecast for the
2015 crop.
* AFRICA - The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank
of the Central African monetary union (BEAC) meet.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks stalled on Wednesday following declines on Wall
Street, while the dollar held on to modest gains after a rise
in U.S. inflation.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as
ballooning U.S. storage volumes continued to pressure prices
although relatively healthy demand figures from Europe
supported prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand rode the wave of an emerging
market rally on Tuesday, extending gains to a new three-week
high to a U.S. currency weighed down on expectations the
Federal Reserve will delay an interest rate hike to
September.
* South African share prices ended slightly higher
on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of major overseas
markets, with Capitec Holdings surging to lifetime
high after the lender reported higher annual profit.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling strengthened on Tuesday, helped by
dollar flows from offshore investors preparing to buy a
government bond due to be auctioned on Wednesday. The main
shares index fell for a third straight day.
KENYA TEA
Kenya's tea output and exports rose in 2014 from a year
before, data from the industry regulator showed.
NIGERIA RATES
Nigeria's central bank left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 13 percent as expected on Tuesday, saying tight
monetary policy should offset the inflationary effects of
elevated spending ahead of a March 28 election.
NIGERIA BILLS
Nigeria plans to raise 97.81 billion naira ($492 million) in
Treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday, the central bank
said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA ELECTION
he Nigerian federal high court in Lagos has barred the
military from deploying around polling stations during March
28 national elections, the lawyer for the parliamentarian who
brought the case said on Tuesday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Ivory Coast will maintain a cocoa farmgate price of 850
CFA/kg for the mid-crop season beginning next month, a
government spokesman said on Tuesday.
SOUTH SUDAN SANCTIONS
The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday threatened
sanctions against "senior individuals" in South Sudan for
actions or policies that jeopardize security and stability
after the war-torn country's leaders failed to agree on a
peace deal.
