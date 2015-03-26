NAIROBI, March 26 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* SOUTH AFRICA - South African Reserve Bank decides on
interest rates. The bank left rates unchanged at its meeting
in January. It raised rates 5.75 percent in 2014.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics office due to issue producer
price inflation figures for February.
* BOTSWANA - Botswana may release GDP figures.
* ZAMBIA - Statistics office expected to announce inflation
figures for March.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped on Thursday as tensions in the Middle
East and losses on Wall Street soured sentiment, while the
dollar's bull run looked to have stalled for the time being.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil prices shot up nearly 6 percent on
Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a
military operation in Yemen, although Asian importers said
they were not immediately worried about supply disruptions.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the U.S.
dollar on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision by the
central bank, although the currency remained in sight of
recent three week highs.
* South African share prices fell more than 1
percent on Wednesday, with packaging firm Nampak
sliding after saying it would write-down the value of its
flexibles division before selling it while cancelling the
sale of another unit.
SOUTH AFRICA POWER
Board members at South Africa's Eskom will vote on
whether to remove Chairman Zola Tsotsi on Wednesday, sources
said, deepening a leadership crisis at the power utility as
chronic power cuts hobble Africa's most developed economy.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main share index broke a three-day losing
streak to close higher on Wednesday, while the shilling
was steady.
KENYA BANK
Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance said on
Wednesday it raised 2.95 billion shillings ($32 million) in a
rights issue to help the company increase its lending base.
KENYA MANUFACTURER
Kenyan tyre maker Sameer said on Wednesday it swung
into a loss in 2014, hurt by competition from subsidised
imports into Kenya and political unrest in some of its export
markets.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira currency remained steady on the
interbank forex market with large dollar sales by oil
companies increasing liquidity, a day after central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee kept its benchmark interest rate
unchanged.
NIGERIA ELECTION
A Nigerian court on Wednesday effectively blocked an attempt
to bar the main opposition candidate from running in what
looks set to be the closest presidential race since military
rule ended in 1999.
NIGERIA COCOA
Nigeria's cocoa production will likely fall about 50,000
tonnes this season because dry weather hindered the
development of mid-crop beans, the head of the country's
private sector cocoa association said on Wednesday.
UGANDA WARNING
The United States said on Wednesday it had information of
"possible terrorist threats" to locations frequented by
Westerners in Uganda's capital, Kampala, and warned that an
attack could take place soon.
ZAMBIA MINING
Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday directed the
finance and mining ministers to change royalties on mining
firms by April 8, saying the copper-producer could consider
temporarily reverting to the tax regime in 2014.
GUINEA BISSAU AID
International donors pledged more than one billion euros
($1.10 billion) for Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday to support a
10-year development plan aimed at giving the country a new
start after prolonged political instability.
NIGER ECONOMY
Niger is weathering a fall in the price of its key exports
and remains on track to grow by an average of 5.6 percent
over the next two years, the International Monetary Fund's
resident representative said on Wednesday.
