NAIROBI, April 1
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury
bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks sagged on Wednesday, taking their lead from
weaker U.S. shares, while the dollar slid against the yen as
Tokyo's Nikkei recoiled in volatile trade.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil futures edged lower on Wednesday amid speculation that a
last-minute deal over Iran's nuclear programme would be
reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world
markets.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FOREX
The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive
sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining
royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other
African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by
importers.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Tuesday
as local data showed the trade deficit narrowed in February,
but analysts said a stronger greenback remained a risk to the
currency.
* South African stocks fell on Tuesday after softer gold
prices hit bullion producers and concerns over a possible
hike in U.S. interest rates later this year put pressure on
emerging markets.
NIGERIA ELECTION
Three decades after seizing power in a military coup,
Muhammadu Buhari became the first Nigerian to oust a
president through the ballot box, putting him in charge of
Africa's biggest economy and one of its most turbulent
democracies.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian stocks soared to a near three-month high while bond
yields fell across maturities on Tuesday as investors
welcomed a win for the opposition party in Saturday's closely
fought presidential election.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened slightly on Tuesday as firms
bought dollars to settle their monthly bills, while the main
benchmark share index rose for a second-straight day.
KENYA INFLATION
Rising prices of vegetables, milk and other foodstuff
following a spell of dry weather pushed Kenyan inflation
above market expectations, official data showed
on Tuesday.
UGANDA INFLATION
Uganda's inflation rose in March, driven higher
for the second consecutive month by an increase in non-food
prices, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
UGANDA OIL
French energy company Total is seeking
international arbitration over a tax disagreement with Uganda
which could further delay crude oil production in the east
African country.
