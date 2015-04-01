NAIROBI, April 1 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks sagged on Wednesday, taking their lead from weaker U.S. shares, while the dollar slid against the yen as Tokyo's Nikkei recoiled in volatile trade. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil futures edged lower on Wednesday amid speculation that a last-minute deal over Iran's nuclear programme would be reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world markets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FOREX The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by importers. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Tuesday as local data showed the trade deficit narrowed in February, but analysts said a stronger greenback remained a risk to the currency. * South African stocks fell on Tuesday after softer gold prices hit bullion producers and concerns over a possible hike in U.S. interest rates later this year put pressure on emerging markets. NIGERIA ELECTION Three decades after seizing power in a military coup, Muhammadu Buhari became the first Nigerian to oust a president through the ballot box, putting him in charge of Africa's biggest economy and one of its most turbulent democracies. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks soared to a near three-month high while bond yields fell across maturities on Tuesday as investors welcomed a win for the opposition party in Saturday's closely fought presidential election. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened slightly on Tuesday as firms bought dollars to settle their monthly bills, while the main benchmark share index rose for a second-straight day. KENYA INFLATION Rising prices of vegetables, milk and other foodstuff following a spell of dry weather pushed Kenyan inflation above market expectations, official data showed on Tuesday. UGANDA INFLATION Uganda's inflation rose in March, driven higher for the second consecutive month by an increase in non-food prices, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. UGANDA OIL French energy company Total is seeking international arbitration over a tax disagreement with Uganda which could further delay crude oil production in the east African country. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)