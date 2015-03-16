* Africa key to rising global food demand
JOHANNESBURG, March 16 Wider smartphone and
Internet access has allowed technology firms to reach remote
African farmers with apps providing veterinary diagnoses, crop
planting guidance and virtual marketplaces.
Human food production will need to increase 70 percent by
2050 to meet rising demand and Africa is home to more than half
of the world's unused arable land, according to United Nations
research.
Africa's farms have failed to cash in because of a lack of
access to infrastructure, training, capital and rapidly
advancing technology. Areas being farmed by African smallholders
are only producing around one metric tonne per hectare, compared
with seven tonnes in developed markets.
The growth of Africa's middle-class combined with a fall in
the prices of technology has opened up opportunities for
investment in farms on the world's poorest continent.
"Africa is key to global food supply and we need to unlock
its potential," said Mark Davies, a dotcom veteran who runs
Esoko, which provides advice to farmers and links them with
traders in a virtual marketplace.
Esoko charges farmers $1 a month to use the service and
businesses pay between $3,000-$20,000 annually. Other apps
recently launched include a Kenyan cattle-monitoring app called
iCow and online marketplace M-Farm, which has partnered with
Samsung.
By 2025, half of Africa's 1 billion population will have
Internet access and there will be 360 million smartphones on the
continent, according to McKinsey consultants.
Internet technology could increase annual agricultural
productivity in Africa by $3 billion-a-year, McKinsey says.
MOBILE ACCESS
"People who don't have access to running water or
electricity have access to a phone that is more powerful than
computers we had a few years ago," said Sami Ibrahim, lead
developer at Glasgow-based technology start-up Cojengo.
"That creates a huge opportunity," said Ibrahim, who along
with his IT graduate colleagues developed VetAfrica, an app
which provides veterinary advice.
Cojengo has been backed by Microsoft and, like most
technology firms targeting African agriculture, it is also
working with foreign aid donors.
Growth in agriculture is twice as effective at reducing
poverty as other sectors, aid agencies say, but tech firms are
also hoping to turn a healthy profit. Cojengo wants VetAfrica to
build a database it can sell to African governments, NGOs and
pharmaceutical companies.
To spur growth in African agriculture, however, governments
need to improve transport and power infrastructure, and banks
need to lend to farmers.
"The number one challenge for smallholder farmers in Africa
is access to credit," said Kola Masha, founder of Nigerian firm
Doreo Partners.
"As smartphone technology becomes cheaper we'll see an
increasingly positive impact," said Masha, who has linked-up
with Swiss RE to insure farmers against drought.
"LAST FRONTIER"
Masha hopes to reach 1 million smallholders by 2025 by
providing technology, fertilizer and seeds to farmers, who pay
him back when their profits increase.
Agriculture giants like Syngenta and Monsanto
are investing in technology in Africa but micro-tech
firms are also popping up in off-the-beaten-track areas.
Botswana start-up Modisar tracks cattle herds and gives
advice on feed, vaccinations and finance by text message. It won
the Orange African Social Venture award last year.
Cameroon's Mewanko Farm has set-up an online marketplace for
farmers to sell fresh produce in a scheme it hopes will increase
the income of 13 million people.
The growth in the use of technology in Africa could bring
hundreds of millions of poorly-organised and isolated people in
rural communities into global markets.
"I think of this as the last frontier on earth for the
Internet," said Esoko's Davies.
