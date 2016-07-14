NAIROBI, July 14 The Nigerian naira is expected to come under pressure against the dollar next week due to a shortage of the hard currency while the Kenyan shilling is likely to weaken due to increased dollar demand by importers. NIGERIA The Nigerian naira could depreciate on the parallel market as holidaymakers seek dollars to finance their summer vacations abroad. The naira was trading at 357 to the dollar on the parallel market, weaker than 352 per dollar last week, but it has remained broadly stable at 282/283 to the dollar on the interbank market. Traders said the central bank was the main supplier of dollars in the market, hence the stability in the official rate, which is expected to continue into next week. The central bank removed the naira peg last month but the parallel market is still thriving as the regulator maintained some restrictions on access to dollars in the official market by firms and individuals. KENYA The Kenyan shilling is expected to gradually weaken due to increased corporate dollar demand, heightening the prospects of the central bank intervening by pumping in dollars. At 0749 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.35/45 to the dollar compared with last Wednesday's close of 101.15/25. Last Thursday was a public holiday. "There is an up-pick in corporate demand," said a trader from one commercial bank. UGANDA The Ugandan shilling is expected to be vulnerable over the next one week, undermined by a potential rebound in dollar demand from companies after they're done meeting their mid-month tax obligations. At 1008 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,370/3,380, stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,385/3,395. "Some firms might start coming back to the market on the buying side once they've cleared taxes," said a trader at a leading commercial bank. ZAMBIA The Zambian kwacha is likely to firm next week supported by dollar conversions by companies preparing to pay salaries and other month-end costs in the local currency. At 1035 GMT, the currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer was down 0.6 percent at 10.1400 per dollar. "The kwacha's bullish trend is expected to continue in the short term due to upcoming corporate month end obligations," Zambia National Commercial Bank said in a note. GHANA Ghana's cedi is expect to weaken next week on rising dollar demand by local importers on expectation the currency could remain under pressure. The currency has been vulnerable in recent weeks due to unmet dollar demand by local firms as they restock for the second half of the year. It was trading at 3.9650 at 1150 GMT on Thursday compared with 3.9525 a week before. "Demand for the greenback by commerce and industry remains firm, heightened by some amount of speculative buying and the cedi could record marginal losses in the week ahead," analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said. TANZANIA The Tanzanian shilling is expected to be stable in the days ahead and could appreciate slightly, buoyed by inflows from agriculture and tourism sectors, amid lower demand for dollars from importers. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,182/2,192 to the dollar on Thursday, slightly up from 2,185/2,195 a week ago. "The outlook for next week is a bit of stability to appreciation. The shilling is being supported by a slowdown in demand for dollars and inflows from cotton exports and tourism," said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer at CRDB Bank. (Reporting by John Ndiso, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa and Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Toby Chopra)